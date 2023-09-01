Baldur's Gate 3: Stern Librarian Ffion quest guide

Baldur's Gate 3 presents players with an engaging storyline featuring distinctive missions. These missions encompass battles against specific adversaries and the search for particular NPCs. However, there are also quests that introduce a unique detective-style gameplay encounter. A prime example of this is the quest named Stern Librarian Ffion. In this mission, you are tasked with locating the missing librarian, Ffion. This captivating quest unfolds during Act 3 of the Baldur's Gate 3 main campaign.

The successful completion of the Stern Librarian Ffion quest in Baldur's Gate 3 necessitates familiarity with specific locations. As a result, you must choose the correct path to advance within the quest. Accomplishing the quest rewards the player and their party with 1000 EXP. This guide will help you finish the Stern Librarian Ffion quest.

Steps to complete Stern Librarian Ffion quest in Baldur's Gate 3

Step 1:

Sharess' Cress in Baldur's Gate 3 (Image via Larian Studios)

To start the Ffion quest of the Stern Librarian, head over to a location known as Sharess' Cress, which is situated close to Wyrm's Crossing. Once you arrive at this location, seek out Mamzell Amira, a character located at the entrance desk. Engage in a conversation with her, and be sure to choose the first dialogue option every time. Following this, your quest will begin.

Step 2:

Make your way to the upper area (Image via Larian Studios)

After engaging with Mamzell Amira, continue forward, make a left turn, and ascend the staircase. Keep moving, and you'll encounter a room. Enter the room and continue onwards. You'll find a set of stairs ahead that you can climb to access the upper area of Sharess' Cress. Upon reaching the upper floor, exit the room.

Step 3:

Elminster's Library in Baldur's Gate 3 (Image via Larian Studios)

Upon reaching the upper level of Sharess' Cress and leaving the room, you will encounter a doorway that guides you into another room. This place is known as Elminster's Library. Enter it and advance towards the bed. Next to the bed, there is a small desk holding Ffion's Journal.

Retrieve the journal and read its contents, which detail her issues and a location referred to as The Flophouse. After absorbing the journal's contents, depart from the area.

Step 4:

Flophouse in Baldur's Gate 3 (Image via Larian Studios)

Proceed to the Flophouse, conveniently located directly across Sharess' Cress. Enter the Flophouse premises and climb the staircase to access the upper level. As you arrive on the upper floor, you will encounter a chamber containing multiple beds, next to which is a ladder.

Use the ladder to gain access to the upper storage chamber. Once you have arrived, you will locate a Wardrobe. At this point, use your Knock spell to proceed beyond the Wardrobe.

Step 5:

Upon entering the subsequent room, approach the bed with bloodstains. Engage with the stains to initiate an Investigation (Dice Game). Successfully completing the Investigation will lead you to discover Ffion's body. Leave the location and proceed to Sharess' Cress, where you'll meet with Mamzell Amira. Inform her about the discovery of Ffion's corpse. This will successfully conclude the quest.

Act 3 of Baldur's Gate 3 is brimming with a multitude of challenging missions and exhilarating gameplay. By completing these quests, you'll have the opportunity to unveil the secrets concealed within the Lower City.

Most of these quests within the Lower City focus on locating characters, necessitating a blend of exploration, interaction, and combat against adversaries. Upon completing them, you will be rewarded with valuable treasure and other useful items like weapons and equipment.