Battlefield 2042 has been arbitrarily banning the wrong players, risks losing even more popularity in coming days

Battlefield 2042 keeps tunneling down a spiral as the ongoing controversies and mismanagement of the game have let the players down.

It's quite shocking to see how underwhelming the latest release in the Battlefield series has been. Electronic Arts and DICE have marketed the game as the next big thing, with the multiplayer-focused game taking the series to new heights. Sadly, this has not occurred, and the problem with the game keeps persisting despite the recent patches.

To make matters worse, several players have been banned due to false positives. What's even more shocking is the apparent response from EA Help in reply to people asking for help related to the wrongful bans.

Battlefield 2042 wrongfully bans players on the basis of false positives

Earlier in the day, reliable insider and video game writer Tom Henderson brought forward a shocking incident. After being banned based on false positives, players flocked to an EA Help post seeking help.

Instead of any help or clarification, EA Help decided to close the thread after it had reached 163 pages. Based on Tom's investigations, the probable reasons for the ban seem ridiculous.

RGB software might be a reason

Tom Henderson @_Tom_Henderson_ - 90% of users were running some form of RGB software, in which EAC has been known to falsely flag cheaters. These programs were primarily iCUE and Logitech G Hub.

- 48% of banned users were also actively running MSI Afterburner. - 90% of users were running some form of RGB software, in which EAC has been known to falsely flag cheaters. These programs were primarily iCUE and Logitech G Hub. - 48% of banned users were also actively running MSI Afterburner.

According to Tom, 90% of the users he interviewed admitted to the use of RGB software, which is never a cause for ban. However, Easy Anti-Cheat, the anti-cheat software embedded in Battlefield 2042, has had a history of false detection.

Several players participated in Portal XP farms

Tom Henderson @_Tom_Henderson_ - 40% of these users admitted to partaking in Portal XP farms in some capacity - Although you could argue this is a breach of ToS, this could arguably be considered a "feature" of Portal at the time, as DICE and Ripple Effect failed to realize this could be a problem at launch. - 40% of these users admitted to partaking in Portal XP farms in some capacity - Although you could argue this is a breach of ToS, this could arguably be considered a "feature" of Portal at the time, as DICE and Ripple Effect failed to realize this could be a problem at launch.

40% of the people Tom interviewed had participated in farming the Portal mode. While this breaks the Terms and Conditions, it wasn't used as a cheat. EA had themselves failed to see the problem which would arise with how the system was designed. Banning players due to mishaps on the part of management is extremely autocratic.

With EA Help being completely useless at solving the issue, it remains to be seen what steps DICE takes to mitigate the issue.

Why could the wrongful ban of 2042 Battlefield players be the final nail in the coffin?

It's not news that Battlefield 2042 has quickly become one of the most underwhelming releases of 2021. Such was the extent of the issue that the game became one of the worst-reviewed games on Steam following its release. Steam even offered buyers refunds outside the standard refund window.

The list of problems with Battlefield 2042 is quite long, which ultimately stems down to poor decisions from the management. The decision not to have a campaign for starters has backfired. But the bigger issue comes from just how broken the entire game is.

There are several bugs and glitches in Battlefield 2042 even after two months of its release. What makes the situation worse for the game are the persistent connection errors, given that the game itself is multiplayer-only.

Then comes the issue of the game not being patched quickly enough. DICE is working on revamping the scoreboard for the time being, while parts of the game remain broken. Such has been the extent of poor sales that some reports have indicated EA potentially making the game free-to-play.

The player count keeps falling every single day. While many have jumped ships, few of the faithful have decided to stay put. The last thing some of them needed was the unjustified ban meted out to them and then the apathetic response.

Players expect that a AAA game will have certain minimum standards and the developers to work diligently to meet the shortcomings. Battlefield 2042's current situation is barely worth declaring it as a finished product. The game is hanging by the barest of threads and with every passing day, the thread grows thinner. The main question that remains is - for how long?

