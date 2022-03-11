"Update 3.3 saved it": Battlefield 2042 player sarcastically states how new scoreboard update hasn't increased player count

DICE has made some 'improvements' to Battlefield 2042 with the latest update, which finally fixes the scoreboard four months after the game's release. Unfortunately, this patch comes when the player count has gone to an all-time low, as per Steam.

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone Battlefield 2042 has finally added a scoreboard with their latest update. Battlefield 2042 has finally added a scoreboard with their latest update. https://t.co/KAPcH4R0Gp

The developer may have thought that the update would help rekindle the interest of users who have left the game. However, if the Steam player count is to be believed, there has hardly been any improvement in the gamers' interest.

The scoreboard update has brought a requested change from fans, but many believe it's all a little too late. If the player count on PCs is analyzed, it may exactly be the case that many fans fear.

New scoreboard failed to revitalize player count in Battlefield 2042

Reddit user u/Otaminonahidden showed the breakout of a Steamcharts graph that shows the receding player count of Battlefield 2042. They also specifically showed the changes in player count, and it's hardly noticeable at all.

One possible reason for this lack of movement could be the nature of the update. While the scoreboard has been a requested change, it alone doesn't remove the more prominent issues with the game.

Dez @Dezmcc85 @bravoINTEL A cluttered noisy mess. Why use icons to represent deaths etc. Awful. @bravoINTEL A cluttered noisy mess. Why use icons to represent deaths etc. Awful.

Some fans have stated how the scoreboard is far too complex for their liking. There have also been some complaints that the scoreboard hasn't been coded correctly.

Overall, fans are far from happy with the new update and its content.

The dissatisfaction among fans is quite real, as one member commented how they had quit the game despite paying $90 for it. It just goes on to show that many users have reached the point where they're ready to let go of the sunk costs.

Can Battlefield 2042 be redeemed?

At this point, it's pretty hard to tell what the future holds for this game. However, DICE has announced some significant changes that will be coming.

One of the more important ones is the rework of the sizes of the maps, as that has been a significant cause for concern.

The issue with all the changes that DICE is making has to do with the timing of these changes. Many fans asked why the scoreboard took four months to complete. The ETA on the reworked maps has not been declared, so it's safe to assume that it will take some more time.

Season 1 has a lot of new content, but it has been delayed to early summer. There's a strong case that DICE may either push it back or worse, it could come out in an unfinished state. Hence, the situation is less straightforward than the developers will want it to be.

Knappen @TheKnappen Not going to lie; it takes more than a scoreboard and bug fixes to make me play Battlefield 2042.



A map or more content might make me try it out again. Anyone else or just me? 🤔 Not going to lie; it takes more than a scoreboard and bug fixes to make me play Battlefield 2042. A map or more content might make me try it out again. Anyone else or just me? 🤔

What remains to be seen is when the next set of planned changes will arrive in the game. The scoreboard hasn't been very effective as far as player count is concerned.

DICE and EA have severe issues on their hands. Only radical changes may be needed to revitalize Battlefield 2042.

