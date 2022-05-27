"They will never have a No Man's Sky-like comeback": Battlefield 2042 players have no hopes left for the game

When the game was announced back in 2021, Battlefield 2042 promised many new things that would provide players with a memorable experience. It has been seven months since its release, and the game has been internally considered a failure.

With the upcoming release of Season One, fans have their hopes high. However, most of them have realistic expectations, and they want to see what content the developers will release.

Reliable industry insider Tom Henderson posted back in 2021 about what players will get from Seasons in Battlefield 2042. What's disappointing to many is that DICE has already made changes to that, and not in a good way.

Although the actual content will only be known on release, most fans fear the worst. It should also be remembered that DICE has already delayed the release of Season One by a few months.

Battlefield 2042 fans have put all their hopes on Season One for the game to have any chance

The original post was made by Reddit user u/ANGRYlalocSOLDIE, who shared a screenshot of Tom Henderson's tweet. What was promised by DICE back then seems to be a farcry from how things have developed. It's likely that the things promised once won't be the case once Season One releases.

The original post showed that Hazard Zone would be updated, among other things. Hazard Zone is Battlefield 2042's take on the battle royale genre, but sadly, DICE has recently discontinued it. While the mode will be there in the game, there won't be any active work being done on it.

Some believe that the 6-8 weapons promised will be too much to ask. At the moment, no new weapons have been officially added to Battlefield 2042 since its release. There will likely be some addition via Season One, expecting but 6-8 new weapons would be farfetched.

Even if weapons are added, one player feels that they will just be basic ones which should have been added from the very start.

Some found it unbelievable that DICE decided to discard Hazard Zone from active support. It was supposed to be among the main modes of Battlefield 2042, but that no longer seems to be the case.

Some players believe that DICE did this deliberately to build up hope and sell more copies of the game. Once it was done, they put all of it on the leakers and delivered the bare minimum.

It has been the hope of some that Battlefield 2042 will be able to make a comeback like No Man's Sky. One person stated that it won't be possible as No Man's Sky isn't a franchise and Hello Games is focusing a lot more to rectify it.

Some players are irritated at the fact that people are lauding DICE despite the minimum amount of work that they're doing.

One fan emphasized the need to not rely on leaks and take them as confirmed information.

To make matters worse, Call of Duty Warzone still enjoys a huge number of gamers. While its popularity has gone down a bit, the game still enjoys a healthy count on a daily basis.

One hopeful fan thinks that while Season One will be limited, Season Two will be much more expansive. This has to do with the limited time and the amount of effort it took DICE to fix Battlefield 2042. However, the realistic side of the same fan thinks that Season Two will be worse than the first one.

Whether Season One will be able to save Battlefield 2042 is a matter of the future. The delayed seasonal content is set to release sometime in June, but the actual dates haven't been given out. Fans certainly hope that there will be a redemption arc at the end of it all.

