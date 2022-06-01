"It seems to keep getting worse with every patch": Battlefield 2042 players frustrated with major in-game bugs

If someone asks DICE, they will claim that they have made several improvements to Battlefield 2042 to fix the problem. However, what players believe in is quite the opposite, as the dissatisfaction hasn't gone away.

For many, the problems present at launch are still very much in the game. One returning user showed this exact case with their game session after months.

There's no end to it when it comes to bugs in Battlefield 2042. From minor to major game-breaking ones, DICE's latest release is home to many of them.

In an internal meeting in 2022, EA admitted that the percentage of bugs with the 2021 release is higher than any other offering. While DICE has worked since the launch, there are still plenty of issues with the title.

Map-breaking in games might be common in other titles, but the overall situation worsens for EA and DICE.

Battlefield 2042 community reacts to returning gamers suffering from broken maps

In general, maps of Battlefield 2042 haven't been in a great place. Some individuals have complained about their size, while others have spoken against their designs.

When Reddit user u/ActuallyAnonymous117 posted about their experience, others reacted to their misfortune. After a long time, the main post owner claims to have returned to the title, and the map broke in the first match.

Suffice to say, it's a lousy way to build a reputation for any game that has been under the scanner for a very long time.

With the current performance issues in 2042, players have had to resort to previous entries in the franchise. While some have resorted to Battlefield 5, Battlefield 4 is the overwhelming favorite of many.

Despite problems, many have loved Battlefield 4 and have spent most of their time with that game instead of Battlefield 2042.

Another user also reported that the same incident happened with them. In their case, the problem occurred when they had started to prone instead of during spawn.

Some gamers are irritated at those who still defend the title after so many problems. One individual commented that the apologists would be able to give the main post owner a rubbish explanation and make it look like their fault instead of the games.

A few are enraged at the fact that EA and DICE are rumored to be introducing premium battle passes after all the problems that are still to be fixed.

Another player shared their experience of the game crashing on their end when they had tried to start a match.

The video clip has acted as a deterrent for those thinking of giving Battlefield 2042 another try. One user playing the older games stated that they would rather wait for Season One and hope that the game is playable.

Another gamer had wanted to download the game as Season One is scheduled to arrive soon. Watching the video clip, they have now decided to download when the new patch comes to avoid such problems.

For some players, the Battlefield 2042 experience has been dull for multiple reasons. They have grown tired of the huge maps that have become a nuisance.

With the user count reducing rapidly, most matches occur with bots, and then there are the problems caused by the bugs.

With Season One scheduled in June, both players and DICE will hope that such things will no longer occur. Despite all the work done by the developers, the bugs have not been reduced, which could negatively affect Season One content.

