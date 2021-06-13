Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG) Play Store page, official YouTube channel, APK pre-registration, and more

PUBG Mobile fans have a few days left to pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India. As per speculation, the game will be released on June 18th. However, Krafton Inc. is yet to make any official statements regarding the same.

The pre-registration drive for Battlegrounds Mobile India began on May 18th. Krafton Inc. revealed that gamers would be eligible for exclusive in-game rewards by pre-registering for the game.

Ever since the news broke, gamers have been eager to know more about the pre-registration and the game. This article sheds light on details about the official Play Store page and discloses other information regarding Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Battlegrounds Mobile India - Everything gamers should know about

Pre-registration for Battlegrounds Mobile India is only available for Android users. To pre-register for the upcoming Battle Royale segment, gamers will need to visit the official Google Play Store page of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Official Google Play Store link - Battlegrounds Mobile India

Pre-registration for Battlegrounds Mobile India will reward gamers with the Recon skin, Recon Mask, Celebration Expert title, and 300 AGs. These rewards can be claimed once the game is officially released.

Krafton Inc. took to social media to spread the news of the upcoming title. Regular posts on Facebook and Instagram have hyped up PUBG Mobile fans for Battlegrounds Mobile India.

The developers also took to YouTube to release several videos and teasers for PUBG Mobile fans in India. The official YouTube channel for Battlegrounds Mobile India has over four million subscribers. The numbers have been rising ever since the first teaser was dropped on May 6th.

Official YouTube Channel - Battlegrounds Mobile India

PUBG Mobile fans can visit the official YouTube channel to get a glimpse of every teaser that has been released so far. In addition, gamers will also get a proper insight into the upcoming title set to mark a comeback for PUBG Mobile in the country.

It was recently revealed that several websites on the internet claim to provide authentic Battlegrounds Mobile India APKs to gamers. However, it must be noted that the game is yet to be officially released, and these websites and APKs are fake.

Gamers should be aware of these fraudulent services and abstain from providing personal information in exchange for these APKs and download links.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is expected to be released on June 18th. Since the date is closing in, Krafton Inc. is expected to publicize the official announcement soon.

