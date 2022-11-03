Bayonetta 3 is a hack-and-slash action-adventure that is the latest installment in the popular Bayonetta series. In this exclusive game for the Nintendo Switch, players control the Umbra Witch Bayonetta as she battles the light using the power of darkness and demons.

Bayonetta is a powerful witch and an agile fighter who can rack up devastating combos as she slices her way across the battlefield. She can also summon demons to aid her. This article will cover how you can summon these demons in Bayonetta 3.

How can players summon Infernal Demons in Bayonetta 3?

Along with her other attacks, Bayonetta can learn how to summon Infernal Demons. However, she doesn't start out with them right away. You must complete the first chapter of the game before you are given your first demon to summon.

Upon beating Chapter 1, you will receive a brief tutorial on how to summon Infernal Demons. To do so, you must first ensure that you have enough magic to summon an Infernal Demon. You can see if you have enough magic to summon an Infernal Demon by looking for the demon icon that will be lit up under your magic bar. Once you have enough magic, you can unleash the Infernal Demon.

Using the Infernal Demon in Bayonetta 3

After making sure your magic gauge is in order, you will need to press the zL button to launch your Infernal Demon attack. When this happens, a demon will be summoned from Bayonetta's location, and you will assume control of the demon.

Because you will now be controlling the demon, it is important to make sure that Bayonetta is in a place where she will not be injured during the summoning process. If you fail to do so, she may get hurt since you will not be able to move her while the demon is active.

Attacking with the Infernal Demon in Bayonetta 3

After the demon has been summoned, you will be able to dish out some heavy pain as the Infernal Demon. Bayonetta is great at triggering combos alone, but these demons can also help perform some pretty crazy combos as they damage foes.

After the magic level reaches a certain threshold, the demon will despawn. You will not be able to resummon the Infernal Demon again until your magic has reached the necessary level again (as indicated by the Demon icon).

Using multiple Infernal Demons in Bayonetta 3

You will begin to unlock more Infernal Demons as you progress through the story of Bayonetta 3. As more of them are added to your arsenal, you will be able to equip up to three Infernal Demons at a time.

You can swap between your active Infernal Demon by touching the arrow keys on the D-Pad, which will select the next one in the roster. You can use this to select the right demon for the job, depending on how things are going in battle.

With enough magic, you can even summon all three of them in a single battle, which can deal significant damage.

Players can use Infernal Demons to cut down their foes

As you move through the story, you will encounter significantly tougher foes, and the Infernal Demons you summon can help you defeat these opponents. With the right combinations, you will be able to use your trusty demons to vanquish anyone you come across in Bayonetta 3.

