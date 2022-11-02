Players of the newly released Bayonetta 3 will certainly have their work cut out if they want to find all of the collectibles in the game. The third edition is the latest release in the Bayonetta series and is a Nintendo Switch-only exclusive game where players must hack and slash their way to victory with deadly combos.

There are many different types of collectibles, each of which does different things. The Witch Heart, Broken Witch Heart, and Broken Moon Pearl all help to upgrade Bayonetta in various ways.

Locations where players can find Witch Hearts, Broken Witch Hearts, and Broken Moon Pearls in Bayonetta 3

In Bayonetta 3, Broken Witch Hearts grants Bayonetta a full Witch Heart container for every four Broken Witch Hearts she finds. Similarly, Broken Moon Pearls gives her an enhanced bit of magic. By collecting as many of them as possible, players can greatly enhance their power in combat.

Here are the locations where players can find all the Broken Witch Hearts and Broken Moon Pearls in Bayonetta 3.

Prologue:

There are no Broken Witch Hearts or Broken Moon Pearls in the Prologue of Bayonetta 3.

Chapter 1: Scrambling for Answers

Treasure Chest #4: Broken Witch Heart

Scurrier #1: Broken Witch Heart

Verse #2: Broken Witch Heart

Verse #6: Broken Moon Pearl

Verse #10: Broken Witch Heart

Chapter 2: City on Fire

Treasure Chest #1: Broken Witch Heart

Treasure Chest #3: Broken Witch Heart

Scurrier #1: Broken Witch Heart

Verse #3: Broken Moon Pearl

Verse #5: Broken Witch Heart

Chapter 3: A Sinking Feeling

Treasure Chest #2: Broken Moon Pearl

Treasure Chest #3: Broken Witch Heart

Treasure Chest #5: Broken Witch Heart

Scurrier #1: Broken Witch Heart

Chapter 4: World's Apart

Treasure Chest #1: Broken Witch Heart

Treasure Chest #3: Broken Moon Pearl

Treasure Chest #6: Broken Moon Pearl

Treasure Chest #11: Broken Witch Heart

Verse #3: Broken Moon Pearl

Verse #7: Broken Witch Heart

Chapter 5: Hot Pursuit

Treasure Chest #4: Broken Moon Pearl

Treasure Chest #5: Broken Witch Heart

Treasure Chest #6: Broken Moon Pearl

Verse #2: Broken Moon Pearl

Verse #7: Broken Witch Heart

Chapter 6: Off the Rails

Treasure Chest #2: Broken Moon Pearl

Treasure Chest #3: Broken Witch Heart

Treasure Chest #5: Broken Witch Heart

Treasure Chest #6: Broken Witch Heart

Verse #5: Broken Moon Pearl

Verse #8: Broken Witch Heart

Chapter 7: Burning Sands

Treasure Chest #1: Broken Witch Heart

Treasure Chest #3: Broken Moon Pearl

Treasure Chest #5: Broken Witch Heart

Treasure Chest #8: Broken Witch Heart

Treasure Chest #12: Broken Moon Pearl

Treasure Chest #14: Broken Moon Pearl

Verse #2: Broken Moon Pearl

Verse #8: Broken Witch Heart

Chapter 8: A Croaking Chorus

Treasure Chest #5: Broken Witch Heart

Treasure Chest #8: Broken Moon Pearl

Treasure Chest #11: Broken Witch Heart

Verse #2: Broken Moon Pearl

Verse #6: Broken Witch Heart

Chapter 9: Learning to Fly

Treasure Chest #1: Broken Moon Pearl

Treasure Chest #3: Broken Moon Pearl

Verse #3: Broken Witch Heart

Verse #8: Broken Witch Heart

Chapter 10: Cover of Night

Treasure Chest #2: Broken Witch Heart

Treasure Chest #4: Broken Witch Heart

Verse #1: Broken Moon Pearl

Verse #7: Broken Witch Heart

Chapter 11: A Familiar Dance

Treasure Chest #3: Broken Witch Heart

Verse #3: Broken Moon Pearl

Time Manipulation Puzzle: Broken Witch Heart

Chapter 12: The Edge of Madness

Treasure Chest #1: Broken Witch Heart

Verse #1: Broken Moon Pearl

Chapter 13: Kingdom of One

Verse #1: Broken Moon Pearl

Getting powered up in Bayonetta 3

By collecting all of the Broken Witch Hearts and Broken Moon Pearls in each of the locations of Bayonetta 3, players will be able to increase both their magic and their health, which will make them much more powerful. With increased stats, players will have a much easier time making their way through the exciting campaign of Bayonetta 3.

