How to easily unlock the Infinite Climax Difficulty mode in Bayonetta 3

Bayonetta 3 is finally live on Nintendo Switch, and despite the recent string of controversies, the action-adventure game has had a very positive response from the community. Many players are enjoying the fantastic gameplay features that the latest Platinum Games title offers.

The new franchise entry is indeed very challenging, even with on-base difficulty. However, players can access three difficulty modes as soon as they get their hands on the game.

Casual, Standard, and Expert are the three initial modes the hack-and-slash game will let you try out once you have purchased and downloaded it on your Switch. However, there is one hidden mode called the Infinite Climax Difficulty, which you will not be able to access in Bayonetta immediately.

There are a few things you will be required to do to unlock it, and today’s guide will go over how you can gain access to the Infinite Climax Difficulty in Bayonetta 3.

Unlocking the Infinite Climax Difficulty mode in Bayonetta 3

There is not much to unlocking the Cilam Difficulty mode in Bayonetta 3, as to be able to try it out, all you will be required to do is,

Finish the game in any of the three available difficulties: Casual, Standard, and Expert. As the names suggest, the Casual mode is for those who are mainly trying out the game to enjoy the story and narrative and not looking for a challenge in the latest franchise entry.

The Standard difficulty is the normal mode which will balance the combat out in the game. While the enemies will hit hard and have a bigger health pool, the skill ceiling will not be as daunting, and seasoned gamers will have a reasonably comfortable time completing it.

The expert difficulty is for those who want a challenge. This mode will require a lot of skill, patience, and a fair amount of grinding to complete. However, it’s a lot more fun to get into this mode, and the feeling of taking down a difficult enemy here is quite rewarding.

Once you have been through the narrative on any one of the modes, you will then be able to unlock the Infinite Climax Dicculty in Bayonetta 3. After launching the game, you will need to click on the + button and make your way into the menu.

Then clicking on Difficulty Select settings, you will find the option to set the game on the Infinite Climax Difficulty.

The Infinite Climax Difficulty is the hardest mode in Bayonetta 3, and compared to its previous iterations in the two prequels, there are a few things that are different in the mode this time around.

Enemies have way more health, can do more damage with new attack variations, and provide tough resistance in battles. Some higher-level mobs will be immune to stun attacks or even have their stun period shaved off significantly, making the effect last for a very short time.

As soon as the game starts, you will be up against the higher-level enemies right off the bat, making progression in the mode significantly harder.

