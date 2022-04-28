"Because we are idiots... We keep buying their trash": Battlefield 2042 community is frustrated with the lack of server browsers

Battlefield 2042 has been in a pickle ever since the game was released in 2021. What was supposed to be the next major step for EA and DICE turned out to be a nightmare. There have been several factors that have caused problems for gamers negatively reviewing the game. On top of all that, certain features that were present in previous releases, but were absent in 2042, have added to the frustration. One such feature seems to be the absence of server browsers which are yet to be added despite repeated requests from the community.

It has been a common complaint for many Battlefield 2042 players that the game has lacked features that should have been there from the very start. The recent 4.0 update added in-game voice chat, but several players commented that it should have been there in the first place. Among the still missing features is a properly functioning server browser.

Battlefield 2042 community reacts as the game still lacks a server browser

Earlier, on April 28, user u/mjaul posted a picture of all the previous Battlefield games on a server browser. The sequence got disrupted with Battlefield 2042, which, to date, doesn't have a server browser. This is true despite plenty of requests from players who have asked for it.

In response, one player asked why server browsers were not added in the first place and if the developers had explained the reason for such a decision.

In response, one player explained that it must have been the decision of someone higher up. For some reason, they must have thought that the idea of a server browser was worthless, hence leading to their absence.

DICE has increased their collection of feedback from players to improve Battlefield 2042. What's unclear to some players is how they can ignore something that is mentioned quite clearly as one of the top 5 complaints about the game within the community.

One member feels that the game's paltry playerbase could potentially be exposed even further if there was such an option. Additionally, in the NA region, they mentioned that the situation was so bad that they kept rejoining the same server that they had left, indicating a lack of available servers/players.

Specialists have been another major area of criticism by the player base and one player feels that DICE's idea of creating them is equally bad. According to the user, the specialists don't really need background stories. Instead, DICE could have simply gone with just default appearances.

Another player recalled how they have had to fight for server browsers on every occasion since the release of Battlefield 1.

In addition to official servers, third-party ones have extended the shelf-life of other games in the Battlefield series. It could be helpful for a game like Battlefield 2042 which has faced a lot of flak for its content and bugs, among other things.

Some people are fed up over the fact that DICE has spent 7 months collecting feedback and yet, they have decided to ignore this simple request. In all likelihood, the game should have got server browsers by now.

At this point in time, it's highly unclear if there will be a server browser in Battlefield 2042 in the future. The game's player count has been greatly reduced recently, at least as per Steam, where the number can be tracked. The recent update 4.0 has increased the player count, but the rise hasn't been very significant.

On the other hand, the lack of server browsers is one of the many things that disappoints the players. All such disappointments have led to the player base count reducing more and more. As things stand, players want the game to have a server browser. Whether DICE or EA adds it, in reality, will be an entirely different thing and can only be known in the future.

