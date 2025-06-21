Broken Arrow is finally here, and fans seem to love the intense battles so far. In the game, you command powerful units from either the United States or Russia, and both of them have some serious firepower. If you are playing from the American side, you have access to some of the most versatile and advanced units in the game.

Ad

However, with so many choices, finding the best units could be difficult. To that end, here are some of the best American units in Broken Arrow.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and based on the writer's opinion.

Top U.S. units by role in Broken Arrow

Before we dive in, it’s worth noting that both the U.S. and Russian factions are fairly balanced overall, so success mostly depends on your playstyle and strategy. The game harbors six key categories of units: Recon, Infantry, Vehicles, Support, Helicopters, and Aircraft.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Here are the best picks in each category:

Recon

MQ-1C Gray Eagle: This drone is perfect for building strategies around an airstrike. The Gray Eagle has great armor penetration, but it's relatively slower than the other drones.

Vehicle

M1A1 HC Tank: This is one of the best vehicles in the game, with great value for the cost. It's tough, hits hard, and doesn’t drain your deployment points quickly. There are stronger tanks, but they also cost significantly more.

Ad

Support

M109A6 Paladin: A solid artillery unit with good range and even an option to use laser-guided rounds. It also has a machine gun for self-defense.

A solid artillery unit with good range and even an option to use laser-guided rounds. It also has a machine gun for self-defense. M270A2 MLRS: This is the most expensive unit in the Support category, and quite understandably so. It has really high precision and great mobility.

Infantry

Marines: These troops have great survivability and could handle every situation, except the Black Berets, and that too can be taken care of with the Marine Raiders instead.

These troops have great survivability and could handle every situation, except the Black Berets, and that too can be taken care of with the Marine Raiders instead. Delta Force: These troops are your go-to for storming buildings. They're loaded with flashbangs, shotguns, and even grenade launchers, making them perfect for clearing and holding spaces.

Ad

Helicopter

CH-47 Chinook: The Chinook is the best helicopter for moving large squads. It's large and can carry significantly more troops than others. However, you will lose everything on board if it gets shot down.

Aircraft

B-2 Spirit: This aircraft is quite expensive and slow, but if you manage to get it to the target, it can wipe out the entire enemy force in that area, as it drops a literal nuke on them.

This aircraft is quite expensive and slow, but if you manage to get it to the target, it can wipe out the entire enemy force in that area, as it drops a literal nuke on them. F-15: This might be a hot take to pick F-15 over the F-22 Raptor; however, F-15 is a great choice for many reasons. It is highly versatile and great for strategic bombing.

Ad

That's everything you need to know about the best US units in Broken Arrow.

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshit "Hysaze" Singh Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.



Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.



Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.



Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.