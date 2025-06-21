Broken Arrow system requirements for PC

By Akash Das
Published Jun 21, 2025 11:21 GMT
System requirements explored for Broken Arrow for PC (Image via Slitherine Ltd.)
System requirements explored for Broken Arrow for PC (Image via Slitherine Ltd.)

Broken Arrow is finally out, but before you start playing, it's worth looking at the system requirements to ensure your PC's ready for battle. This real-time simulation of modern warfare combines strategic depth with high-octane real-time action, allowing you to control huge military forces in PvE and PvP conflict. Whether you're planning the ideal ambush or brawling with maximum force, there's a whole lot of adrenaline-filled fun to be had in every game.

But all that epic warfare doesn’t come cheap on hardware. While some older setups might hold up, you’ll still need a decent amount of RAM and a solid GPU to keep the game running smoothly.

Let’s break down what kind of firepower your PC needs to run Broken Arrow, from bare minimum specs to high-performance recommendations.

What are the system requirements of Broken Arrow for PC users?

Minimum system requirements

To begin with Broken Arrow, you'll need a system capable of at least meeting the following specs. This will get the game playing acceptably on reduced settings without compromising essential gameplay features:

  • Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
  • OS: Windows 10 x64
  • Processor: Intel Core i7-6700 (4* 3400) / AMD Ryzen 3 2200G (4 * 3500)
  • Memory: 8 GB RAM
  • Graphics: GeForce GTX 1650 (4096 MB) / Radeon RX 570 (4096 MB)
  • Storage: 85 GB available space

Recommended system requirements

To enjoy the best chaos of today's warfare with fidelity and silky real-time tactics, these are the developers' system requirements for the ultimate experience:

  • Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
  • OS: Windows 10 x64
  • Processor: Intel Core i9-9900k (8 * 3600) / AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D (8 * 3400)
  • Memory: 16 GB RAM
  • Graphics: GeForce RTX 3080 (10240 MB) / Radeon RX 6800 XT (16384 MB)
  • Storage: 85 GB available space
Knowing the system requirements will help ensure your machine is up to the task (Image via Slitherine Ltd.)
Knowing the system requirements will help ensure your machine is up to the task (Image via Slitherine Ltd.)

This configuration will let you get optimized visual detail in the game, experience smooth unit transitions, and command huge battles without suffering frame drops or loading delays.

Broken Arrow is not just a game, it's a full-fledged military simulation for fans of tactical complexity and high-octane real-time action.

Before sending out your first unit, double-check the system requirements and update everything. Broken Arrow should be experienced at its finest, and so should your gameplay.

