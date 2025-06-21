Unit Stats in Broken Arrow explained

Broken Arrow doesn’t pull any punches. If you just throw a bunch of cool-looking tanks and jets into your battlegroup without knowing what they actually do, you’re going to watch them get shredded faster than you can say “air superiority.” This is a game where the numbers matter.

You need a solid grip on what those stats mean and how they affect your strategy in the heat of battle. So, let’s break it all down in this article.

What are the Unit Stats in Broken Arrow

In Broken Arrow, intel is everything. Spotting your enemy before they spot you can be the difference between landing a precise missile strike or eating one.

Optics is basically how far a unit can see. The better it is, the sooner you’ll spot threats, especially ground units. Air units have their own visibility rules depending on their altitude.

Stealth, on the other hand, makes a unit harder to detect. High-stealth units can sneak much closer before they get revealed.

Recon units usually score high in both, making them your early warning system. Keep them hidden and positioned smartly, and they’ll let your long-range units do the dirty work safely.

Every unit has a weight, and every transport has a weight limit. Seems simple, right? Until you try to load up your heaviest squad into a chopper that physically can’t lift off.

Weight and seating capacity both matter. You’ll need to match units and vehicles carefully when planning deployments.

Air transports can’t exceed their weight cap, and ground transports have their own limits, too.

Pro tip: If you’re not paying attention to this stuff while building your deck, you might end up with elite squads that never make it to the frontline because you forgot to give them a ride.

Survivability works a bit differently here compared to most RTS games.

HP (Hit Points) are spread across squad members for infantry, so each casualty weakens your firepower.

Armor reduces damage — if the incoming round doesn’t have enough penetration to punch through.

Vehicles have armor facing in different directions. Front armor is usually the strongest, so turning your flank or rear to the enemy is asking for trouble.

Each weapon has its own set of stats, and they matter a lot.

Penetration tells you what kind of armor the weapon can break through. It comes in two types — Kinetic and Explosive. Units have different levels of resistance to each.

Damage is how hard a hit lands after penetration succeeds.

Effective Range and Accuracy shape how well a weapon performs at different distances.

Many units can carry more than one weapon, too. A tank might have a main gun for heavy armor, a coaxial for infantry, and maybe a missile system on top. Pay attention to what role each weapon fills.

When combat kicks off, things like Aim Time and Reload Time start to show their value.

Aim Time = how long it takes to line up a shot.

Reload Time = how long until the next one.

Weapons with high damage but long reloads might not be great in prolonged fights without backup.

Once you understand how these stats work together, the whole game opens up. You’ll start building decks that flow, not just fill space.

