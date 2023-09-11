Best Ballistic/Physical weapons in Starfield

Despite its futuristic setting, Starfield still has the traditional weapon options that use regular bullets. Such weapons are called Ballistic weapons, and they utilize traditional ammunition to deal physical damage. These firearms can be readily found throughout the game environment, and their accessibility and versatility make them a popular choice among combatants.

In Starfield, Ballistic weapons can be pistols, revolvers, shotguns, and rifles. While these weapons are good enough on their own, increasing your Ballistic skills helps in enhancing your ability to use them. If futuristic laser and energy weapons don't interest you, here are the best Ballistic weapons you can use instead.

Breach, Hard Target, and other best Ballistic weapons in Starfield

1) Keelhauler (Pistol)

The Keelhauler is a legendary Ballistic weapon in Starfield (Image via Bethesda)

In Starfield, pistols are among the first weapons you'll get, and they stay important even if you're not a pistol specialist. The Keelhauler is a special Legendary Pistol in Starfield, and you can get it after completing the Echoes of the Past quest.

In this mission, you must go undercover and risk getting caught by the Crimson Fleet. If you pull it off, you can talk to Delgado, the Crimson Fleet Captain, and he'll give you this amazing weapon as a reward.

The Keelhauler does 83 Physical Damage, uses .43 MI ammo, and is worth 43244 credits. Since it's a Legendary weapon, it has a chance to stagger enemies and do more damage to foes with less armor.

2) Hard Target (Rifle)

The Hard Target Rifle boasts an impressive fire rate and physical damage (Image via Bethesda)

Looking majestic in its gold accent is the rifle called Hard Target. The name comes from the weapon’s capacity to damage heavy shields or ‘hard targets’ within the game. No armor can escape this, not even that of the mechs or robots. It has an excellent recoil booster and high-caliber rounds, which makes it the second-highest damage dealer among all rifles.

When faced with this weapon, enemies try their best to avoid its .50 Caliber Ammo, which has 139 physical damage. A faster fire rate combined with accuracy is such a dangerous thing. It’s a bit heavy with a mass of 9.15, but it’s cheap with a 20,510 value. The range is around 100, and it has more than 70 percent accuracy, so you can never go wrong with this rifle.

You can either buy this from merchants or loot it from enemies.

3) Revenant (Rifle)

The Revenant rifle has a Lacerate perk (Image via Bethesda)

The Revenant is a Legendary rifle in Starfield with a base physical damage of 14, a high fire rate, and high accuracy. Its Titanium Build greatly reduces its weight to just 0.15, which is almost eight times lighter than a standard pistol. This low weight allows you to carry more weapons without worrying about getting weighed down.

It also has the Lacerate perk, which gives you a chance to make enemies bleed, causing them to take damage over time.

To get the Revenant rifle, you need to work with the Crimson Fleet and go through their questline until you reach the Eye of the Storm quest. During this quest, you'll have to find a specific computer in a lab. In that lab, you'll discover the Revenant rifle conveniently placed right next to the terminal.

4) Breach (Shotgun)

Breach shotgun is a powerful and accessible Ballistic weapon in Starfield (Image via Bethesda)

Breach is a solid Ballistic weapon in Starfield, fashioned to have a fast fire rate. Using the 15x25 CLL Shell as Ammo, its physical damage amounts to 119. Although the range is only 20, it already passes as one of the best Ballistic weapons due to its accuracy. It also isn’t that heavy to carry around.

Additionally, this weapon can be easily found in the base, and its upgraded versions are also available in surrounding containers. This makes it the most accessible hardcore Ballistic weapon.