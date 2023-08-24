5 best boss DPS weapons in Remnant 2

Boss battles are especially difficult in Remnant 2, and you will need the best boss DPS weapons to stand a chance against them. Fortunately, the game boasts a massive weapon lineup that allows you to customize your boss battle experience. These options come with unique mods that offer additional abilities, a crucial factor in choosing the right weapon to load in your arsenal.

With around 80 weapons to choose from, navigating through this vast arsenal to find the best boss DPS weapons can be overwhelming. In this guide, we will delve into the best five weapons that excel in dealing high damage-per-second (DPS) to bosses, ensuring you're well-prepared to take on even the most challenging encounters.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

What are the best boss DPS weapons in Remnant 2?

1) Deceit

Kicking off our list is Deceit, a long gun that truly lives up to its name by deceiving enemies with explosive rounds. This weapon's ability to deal splash damage to foes, coupled with its staggering effect, makes it a prime choice for boss battles.

In Remnant 2, Deceit's versatility extends further with its mod slot, which can be equipped with Ouroboros mod. This summons three sword fragments that enable the wielder to perform a melee attack, causing their damage to register as Weakspot hits for a period of time.

With its explosive capabilities and mod options, Deceit earns its place as a top contender for best boss DPS weapons in the game.

2) Stonebreaker

Next up is the Stonebreaker, a short-range weapon that embodies brute force. If up-close and personal combat is your preference, the Stonebreaker is your best choice. Its high damage output and chance to inflict bleeding on enemies make it a formidable choice for boss battles.

What sets the Stonebreaker apart is its ability to unleash shockwaves through the Faultline weapon mod. Each wave deals 115 damage, and the best part is it doesn't even have a cooldown. This extra punch can turn the tide of battle in your favor, especially when targeting the boss' weak points.

3) Nightfall

Sheer firepower and crazy-high fire rate take center stage with the Nightfall, a handgun that unleashes high-damage hardened bone shards with incredible accuracy. What makes the Nightfall a standout choice for boss DPS is its unique ability to pierce enemies, reach weak spots, and deal bonus damage.

The included Dreadwalker mod basically transforms you into a deadly machine gun with infinite ammo and a 35% increased fire rate. As if this isn't powerful enough, it also grants 10% life steal to the weapon. This combination of precision and penetration makes the Nightfall an essential tool for taking down even the toughest bosses.

4) Aphelion

If you are into the best boss DPS weapon with a futuristic, sleek design and explosive potential, the Aphelion is up your alley.

Currently one of the best boss DPS weapons and acquired by defeating the Sha’hala Guardian boss in N’erud, the Aphelion boasts the Supernova mod. This unique mod creates a moving flare that engulfs enemies in flames upon contact, dealing 150 Fire Damage upon explosion and 350 Burning damage over 10 seconds to all enemies within four meters.

The Aphelion's basic shot, a crescent beam arc, triggers even bigger explosions. Its distinctive fire-based capabilities make it a stellar choice for igniting boss battles and emerging victorious.

5) Alpha Omega

Last but certainly not least, the Alpha Omega claims its place as one of the best boss DPS weapons in Remnant 2. This pulse rifle, acquired by defeating the campaign's final boss, boasts a unique firing mechanism. Holding down the trigger unleashes a burst of five energy bolts, each successive hit reducing the charge time.

The Alpha Omega's Beta Ray mod creates Brands on targets, which detonate upon reloading or swapping weapons, resulting in explosive 22 damage. You can apply up to three additional Brands which deal 50% damage. Moreover, you get 5-15% of your ammo back by eliminating enemies.

By applying brands strategically and orchestrating explosive finales, the Alpha Omega ensures your boss battles end with a bang.