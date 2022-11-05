Best characters for A Thousand Floating Dreams and Thundering Pulse in Genshin Impact

The current weapon banner in Genshin Impact is a goldmine for Travelers who are searching for a great Catalyst to use with supporting characters and a Bow for DPS units. This time around, the featured 5-star weapons are A Thousand Floating Dreams and Thundering Pulse.

Not only are both of these weapons extremely good with their signature characters, they are also suitable for many other units in-game. This article will list down all the characters that can effectively use the two featured weapons in the current weapon banner of Genshin Impact.

This article reflects the personal views of the author.

Best characters for A Thousand Floating Dreams in Genshin Impact

alteryuppy @alteryuppy Nahida with a thousand floating dreams!!!!!!!!! Im shaking!!!!!!! Nahida with a thousand floating dreams!!!!!!!!! Im shaking!!!!!!! https://t.co/JiNmBzvFWO

A Thousand Floating Dreams is a brand new 5-star Catalyst in Genshin Impact that was designed specifically for the Dendro Archon, Nahida. Given below is the basic weapon information at Level 90:

Base ATK: 542

542 Secondary Stat: 265 Elemental Mastery

265 Elemental Mastery Passive Skill: The wielder will gain buffs based on other party members' elemental type. If their elemental type is the same as the wielder, Elemental Mastery is increased by 32. If not, the wielder's Elemental Damage Bonus is increased by 10%. Each effect can stack by a maximum of 3. In addition, all nearby party members will also gain an additional 40 Elemental Mastery.

This Catalyst provides a hefty Elemental Mastery buff with just its secondary stats alone. With the addition of its passive skill, the wielder will either gain even more EM or bonus Elemental Damage. Furthermore, the Catalyst also provides the entire team with additional Elemental Mastery, making it a solid weapon option.

Nahida with A Thousand Floating Dreams (Image via HoYoverse)

A Thousand Floating Dreams is perfect for characters capable of triggering Elemental Reactions in a team composition.

Nahida Yae Miko Mona Lisa Sucrose

Each of the Genshin Impact characters listed above is an excellent support unit that can provide off-field applications to enemies. For those who are unaware, higher Elemental Mastery stats increase the damage of reactions. In other words, the more EM these characters have, the higher the damage they deal for elemental reactions.

Best characters for Thundering Pulse in Genshin Impact

Another featured weapon in the current weapon banner is Thundering Pulse. It is a great weapon for any DPS archer in the game, especially those who rely on their Normal Attack.

Base ATK: 608

608 Secondary Stats: 66.2% Crit Damage

66.2% Crit Damage Passive Skill: Increases wielder's ATK by 20% and grants the might of the Thunder Emblem. At stack level 1/2/3, the Thunder Emblem increases Normal Attack DMG by 12/24/40%. The wielder will obtain 1 stack of Thunder Emblem by triggering the following scenarios: Normal Attack deals damage to enemies (stack lasts 5s), casting Elemental Skill (stack lasts 10s); Energy is less than 100% (stack disappears when Energy is full). Each stack's duration is calculated independently.

Yoimiya with Thundering Pulse (Image via HoYoverse)

Thundering Pulse boasts heavy Crit Damage, so much so that players only have to worry about Crit Rate when it comes to artifacts. There are quite a few Genshin Impact characters that can use this weapon well:

Yoimiya Tartaglia Yelan Tighnari Ganyu Fischl

While support units can also take advantage of this bow, players are recommended to equip this weapon with DPS characters to take full advantage of its damage-oriented passive skill. The Normal Attack damage bonus is far too high to be wasted with off-field characters.

Both weapons in the current Genshin Impact banner are especially great for players who have any of the characters mentioned on these lists. Travelers who have spare Primogems may want to use a few wishes in the banner to stand a chance at obtaining one of these featured 5-star weapons.

Poll : 0 votes