Best characters to get in Wuthering Waves 2.3 Phase 2

Phase 2 of the Wuthering Waves 2.3 update officially kicked off on May 22, 2025, and it features several Resonators. Ciaccona is the newest entry to the playable roster – she hails from the Aero element. Since the patch commemorates the game’s first anniversary, Kuro Games has added a special anniversary banner containing multiple reruns.
This article explores the best characters to summon in the second phase of WuWa 2.3.
Wuthering Waves 2.3 Phase 2 banner characters
The second phase banner in Wuthering Waves 2.3 introduces Ciaccona to the playable roster. She is an Aero 5-star unit that wields a pistol during combat. Phase 2 also features several Resonator reruns via the special anniversary convene.
Players interested in spending their pulls must know that the following 4-star characters have boosted drop rates:
- Danjin: Havoc - Sword
- Yangyang: Aero - Sword
- Mortefi: Fusion - Pistol
Coming to the anniversary banner, it has brought the following Resonators in the second phase of version 2.3:
- Jinhsi: Spectro - Broadblade
- Changli: Fusion - Sword
- Carlotta: Glacio - Pistol
- Roccia: Havoc - Gauntlet
- Brant: Fusion - Sword
Best characters to summon in Wuthering Waves 2.3 Phase 2
1) Ciaccona
Wuthering Waves’ Ciaccona isn’t a must-have Resonator. However, she is among the best characters to summon in the second phase of the patch. She has a future-proof kit, which could aid upcoming Aero units like Cartetheiya.
Besides, Ciaccona could be a powerful sub-DPS for teams that don't have a final member. She also shines in a Zani and Phoebe team, given her ability to apply a fair amount of Spectro Frazzle via Resonance Liberation. Moreover, Ciaccona boasts a unique gameplay involving summons and air combos.
2) Carlotta
A hypercarry like Carlotta is capable of tackling any enemy in the game. Despite wielding a pistol, she can launch AoE attacks rivaling some of the top DPS in the game. Just pair her with Zezhi to gain additional Glacio and Resonance Skill DMG.
If you don't have Shorekeeper, use any sustain characters on Carlotta's team. She has better survivability given her mobility and ranged combat potential.
3) Brant
Like Ciaccona, Brant in Wuthering Waves isn’t an essential character to have. However, he is a powerful companion for Fusion teams. He can output massive damage as a sub-DPS and further heal allies, meaning you skip a dedicated sustainer and, instead, use another damage dealer.
Moreover, Brant will likely be the best teammate for Lupa, who will debut in version 2.4. She is a Broadblade user from the Fusion element.
