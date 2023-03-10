Genshin Impact features an extensive roster of playable characters on the promotional banners. The upcoming Phase II banners in the latest 3.5 update will feature the return of Shenhe, a 5-star Cryo unit.

Since her initial release in the patch 2.4 update, she has proven herself to be a powerful Cryo buffer and support for Freeze teams. Additionally, she excels at dealing AoE damage and grouping up enemies. However, her true potential is only unlocked when paired with the right party members. This article will outline the best characters to pair with Shenhe in Genshin Impact 3.5 to create a well-rounded team.

Genshin Impact 3.5: Characters that have excellent synergy with Shenhe

Patch 3.5 banners to feature Shenhe's first rerun (Image via HoYoverse)

Shenhe is a Cryo Polearm user with a complex kit, making her difficult to learn in Genshin Impact. However, over a period of time, she has successfully found a place in many different compositions since her release. Shenhe is especially useful in teams that primarily deal Cryo damage, but her potential isn't limited to Cryo-centric teams.

Here are some of the characters that have the best synergy with Shenhe and her playstyle.

5) Mona Megistus

Mona is a must-use unit alongside Cryo characters (Image via HoYoverse)

In general, Shenhe and Mona work extremely well together in Genshin Impact. Mona's Hydro abilities can be combined with Shenhe's Cryo-based abilities to deal even more damage to enemies. When Mona applies her Hydro debuff, enemies become far more vulnerable to Cryo damage, which Shenhe can exploit.

Mona's crowd control abilities can also help Shenhe keep enemies in place so that she can unleash her powerful AoE attacks. This pairing has strong offensive capabilities and can quickly defeat most enemies in the game.

4) Venti

Venti, the Anemo Archon (Image via HoYoverse)

The Anemo Archon is a great party member alongside Shenhe in Genshin Impact. His Anemo abilities offer solid crowd control and support, concentrating enemies for Shenhe's AoE attacks.

This pairing is extremely strong for AoE (Area of effect) damage in Mono Cryo and Permafreeze teams. Furthermore, Venti can help Shenhe and other party members with their Energy requirements. Overall, Shenhe and Venti's pairing can be effective, but it may not be Shenhe's best match.

3) Kaedehara Kazuha

Kaedehara Kazuha (Image via HoYoverse)

In Genshin Impact, Shenhe and Kazuha work extremely well together. Kazuha's Anemo abilities can strengthen Shenhe's Cryo-based attacks by providing support and Elemental synergy. Kazuha's Elemental Skill can cause a Swirl effect, which spreads Cryo damage to nearby enemies and increases Shenhe's overall damage output.

Furthermore, Kazuha's Burst can group enemies together, making it easier for Shenhe to hit them with AoE attacks. At the end of the day, this particular pairing has strong offensive and defensive capabilities, making it an excellent choice for players looking to maximize Shenhe's potential.

2) Ganyu

Ganyu (Image via HoYoverse)

Ganyu is one of the oldest 5-star Cryo DPS characters in Genshin Impact. When paired with Shenhe, Ganyu will receive a significant amount of support and buffs from her.

Ganyu's Cryo abilities can be used to supplement Shenhe's Cryo-based attacks, dealing more Cryo damage to enemies. At the same time, Shenhe can use her skills to control the crowd and provide ample opportunity for Ganyu to deal damage. Additionally, Shenhe's Elemental Burst can boost Ganyu's overall effectiveness by increasing Cryo damage.

1) Kamisato Ayaka

Kamisato Ayaka (Image via HoYoverse)

When paired together in Genshin Impact, Ayaka and Shenhe have the ability to effectively freeze enemies while dealing significant amounts of damage. "Lemniscatic Wind Cycling," Shenhe's Elemental Burst, can boost Ayaka's Cryo damage outpot by increasing her CRIT Rate and elemental damage.

This makes them an excellent team for dealing with difficult opponents, particularly those susceptible to Cryo abilities.

