All Wuthering Waves 2.6 characters, ranked

The Wuthering Waves 2.6 update, set to launch on August 28, 2025, will see multiple character banners. Kuro Games has announced that three rerun units, Carlotta, Scorekeeper, and Ciaccona, will be available alongside Augusta and Iuno, the new Resonators from Septimont.

With five companions to pick from, players will want to know which ones will be worth their wishes, especially when all the options are potent. To help them decide, this article will rank all the Wuthering Waves 2.6 characters based on their pull value.

Note: This article is subjective, and the ranking reflects the writer's opinions.

Ranking every character in Wuthering Waves 2.6 from worst to best

5) Ciaccona

Ciaccona is catered towards Aero Erosion teams (Image via Kuro Games)

Wuthering Waves’ Ciaccona boasts the most unique kit out of all the characters on this list. However, she can currently be used in a limited number of teams. She is an Aero support character who can stack the erosion effect on targets.

Another Resonator, like Cartethyia, can utilize the debuff to deal the final blow. What increases Ciaccona's pull value is her off-field damage output, crowd control capabilities, and Aero elemental buffs. She can also inflict the Spectro Frazzle effect, which makes her versatile.

4) Carlotta

The best Glacio DPS as of version 2.6 (Image via Kuro Games)

Carlotta is a Pistol user and arguably the best Glacio DPS in the game, capable of dealing significant damage with an ideal team composition. She is relatively simple to build and has access to various strong weapons. However, her signature option will provide the best results, as it is catered to her gameplay.

That said, you can rely on Carlotta to clear the Tower of Adversity floors without a hiccup. She makes short work of the Tacet Discords and bosses, unless they are resistant to the Glacio attribute.

3) Iuno

Iuno boasts a versatile kit (Image via Kuro Games)

Iuno will debut in the second phase of the Wuthering Waves 2.6 update, so we have limited details of her multipliers. However, the version 2.6 livestream showcased her as a highly versatile sub-DPS who switches between two stances.

Her Half Moon state generates Sentience, while New Moon grants the ability to float and shoot out arrows that deal Aero damage on impact. Iuno can buff her attacks and heal allies in the floating state. In addition, her Resonance Liberation enhances the entire team’s damage output.

Characters like Iuno, who are capable of providing buffs and heals, are generally a must-pull.

2) Shorekeeper

Shorekeeper is a staple support for many teams (Image via Kuro Games)

Shorekeeper is among the most popular characters in WuWa and is worth summoning from the rerun banner. She remains a staple support for most teams, thanks to her ability to seamlessly enhance the entire team’s damage output. Shorekeeper's Resonance Liberation provides a flat damage amplification, CRIT Rate, and CRIT DMG, which are triggered by the active Resonator's Intro Skills.

Furthermore, her massive healing capabilities are also a boon in difficult game modes like the Tower of Adversity.

1) Augusta

Augusta is an Electro hypercarry DPS (Image via Kuro Games)

Augusta is arguably the best character to summon from the Wuthering Waves 2.6 banners. The undefeated gladiator is a hypercarry Electro DPS unit that boasts a new time-stop mechanism, which allows her to deal damage without interruptions. She can also generate a shield that improves her survivability.

The game currently lacks potent Electro damage dealers, making Augusta a superior choice. She can dish out massive amounts of damage with her heavy attacks and is easy to build as well.

Follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.

