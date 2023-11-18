Best characters for The Ashblazing Grand Duke Relic in Honkai Star Rail

The Honkai Star Rail 1.5 update is in full swing, with plenty of new content for the community to indulge in. From fresh events to new Relics, players have much to farm in the current patch. The Ashblazing Grand Duke is one of the new sets of version 1.5. It features a unique passive that serves as a blessing for characters specializing in follow-up attacks.

While the 2-Piece effect of the Relic directly boosts the damage dealt via the mechanic, the 4-Piece set bonus further increases the ATK of the wielder every time a follow-up hits an enemy.

This article further details the passive of The Ashblazing Grand Duke Relic and expands on all the characters that can benefit from it in Honkai Star Rail.

Best Honkai Star Rail characters to build with The Ashblazing Grand Duke Relic

Here are the complete details of the 2-Piece and 4-Piece Effect offered by The Ashblazing Grand Duke Relic set:

2-Piece Set Effect : Increases follow-up attack DMG by 20%

: Increases follow-up attack DMG by 20% 4-Piece Set Effect: When the wearer uses follow-up attacks against the target enemy, it increases the wearer's ATK by 6% every time the follow-up attack deals DMG. This effect can stack for a maximum of eight times and lasts three turns. This effect is removed the next time the wearer uses a follow-up attack.

The bonus effect from the 2-Piece boosts follow-up damage by quite a significant amount. However, we recommend farming the complete set as it pushes a character’s combat potential to the limit.

Best characters for The Ashblazing Grand Duke

The best characters for The Ashblazing Grand Duke Relic (Image via HoYoverse)

The following list contains characters that can benefit from The Ashblazing Grand Duke Relic in Honkai Star Rail:

Topaz : The Relic set appears to be Topaz’s best-in-slot option, as she relies on Numby to deal damage. Every attack unleashed by the creature is considered a follow-up ATK.

: The Relic set appears to be Topaz’s best-in-slot option, as she relies on Numby to deal damage. Every attack unleashed by the creature is considered a follow-up ATK. Clara : Clara relies on getting hit to launch a counterattack, considered a follow-up DMG. Hence, she can actively utilize the passive from The Ashblazing Grand Duke.

: Clara relies on getting hit to launch a counterattack, considered a follow-up DMG. Hence, she can actively utilize the passive from The Ashblazing Grand Duke. Himeko : Himeko can also effectively use the 4-Piece bonus, as she can unleash consistent follow-up attacks if her team inflicts Weakness Break.

: Himeko can also effectively use the 4-Piece bonus, as she can unleash consistent follow-up attacks if her team inflicts Weakness Break. Jing Yuan : The Lightning Lord used by Jing Yuan as his primary source of damage can benefit from the damage boost provided by the new Relic set.

: The Lightning Lord used by Jing Yuan as his primary source of damage can benefit from the damage boost provided by the new Relic set. Herta: Herta is the only 4-star character with a proper follow-up attack built into her kit. Hence, she can use the passive of The Ashblazing Grand Duke set.

How to get The Ashblazing Grand Duke in Honkai Star Rail

The map location of Path of Darkness Cavern of Corrosion (Image via HoYoverse)

The Ashblazing Grand Duke in Honkai Star Rail is the brand-new set that was introduced with the version 1.5 update. It can be acquired from the Path of Darkness Cavern of Corrosion in the Fyxestroll Garden in Xianzhou Luofu.

The domain also drops the new Prisoner in Deep Confinement Relic set tailored to improve DoT (Damage-over-Time) effect.