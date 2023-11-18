5 Honkai Star Rail characters that need to be balanced in version 1.5

Honkai Star Rail releases new characters in every patch, allowing players to access more team combinations to tackle the turn-based combat system. Likewise, the playable roster has expanded with Huohuo’s debut in the 1.5 update and will further grow with Argenti's release in the future. This marks a shift in the meta, as some individuals are overpowered while a few are rendered useless.

This begs a closer look at all the units that require balance as of Honkai Star Rail 1.5. This article includes characters from both sides of the spectrum, as long as they need a buff or a nerf to fix their pick rate.

It is worth noting that the 4-star units are excluded from this list as they are easily replaceable.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the author's opinion.

Luocha, Jingliu, Jing Yuan, and other characters that need to be balanced in Honkai Star Rail 1.5

1) Luocha

Luocha (Image via HoYoverse)

For starters, Luocha is a staple healer for multiple teams in Honkai Star Rail, capable of sustaining all allies during combat using his powerful restorative ability. He has also maintained his position as the best Abundance character ever since his release. In fact, Huohuo, being his direct competitor, was unable to dethrone him from the top tier in version 1.5.

Most of Luocha’s healing applications are triggered automatically. This implies that he does not have to burn Skill Point or rely on his turn to heal allies when they are critical. It prevents a lot of unnecessary actions in the end-game content, like in Memory of Chaos, where preserving turns is the key to securing a flawless victory.

While the auto-restoration defines Luocha as a strong healer, his healing amount is worth balancing as it currently puts an ally back to full HP in an instant.

2) Jingliu

Jingliu (Image via HoYoverse)

The former sword master of the Xianzhou Luofu, Jingliu, is one of the most overpowered DPS in Honkai Star Rail, as she can unleash powerful single-target and AoE attacks thanks to her Destruction Path.

Jingliu is quite an easy-to-build character as she has access to an array of free-to-play Light Cones, with “On the Fall of an Aeon” being her best pick. Besides, she also receives a massive CRIT Rate boost from her Talent. Therefore, players can simply stack CRIT DMG on the unit's gears to increase her damage output.

The former sword master can also recharge her Ultimate quickly, which deals a huge chunk of damage to the enemy. She certainly requires some form of balance, as her flawless kit has set a high standard for future DPS characters.

3) Silver Wolf

Silver Wolf (Image via HoYoverse)

Quite a few support units have the loaded kit that Silver Wolf has. The Stellaron Hunter can easily riddle enemies with a bunch of debuffs, allowing allies to deal extra damage to them.

Silver Wolf has the ability to inflict a teammate’s element of Weakness on a target while reducing their defense. Her Talent also applies a random bug to an opponent, which further depletes their ATK, SPD, or DEF stats.

With all the powerful debuffs at her disposal, the Stellaron Hunter has become an indispensable member of various teams. Hence, a slight balance in her abilities will allow other support characters to shine in Honkai Star Rail.

4) Jing Yuan

Jing Yuan (Image via HoYoverse)

Jing Yuan has quickly dropped from the meta and is now deemed an underwhelming character in v1.5. The reason is his over-dependence on the Lightning Lord, the entity that serves as his primary source of damage, which has a few fundamental flaws.

Firstly, the persona acts independently, and Jing Yuan has no control over when it will appear in the turn order. Hence, empowering it with any buff is quite challenging.

Moreover, the Lightning Lord targets a random enemy and unleashes an attack with the single-target property, which is not useful in the current end-game contents. A small buff to his damage number or changes to his person will be a welcome addition to Honkai Star Rail.

5) Himeko

Himeko (Image via HoYoverse)

Similar to Jing Yuan, Himeko also deserves some balance, as she has access to quite a few good abilities in Honkai Star Rail. However, her damage output falls short when compared to other DPS or sub-DPS in the game.

Topaz has overshadowed her as a Fire character, although players can use them together on the same team. That said, a direct buff to Himeko’s Ultimate is desired by the community, as it launches an air strike that hits every enemy on the battlefield.