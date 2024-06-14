The Thunderbolt in Wuthering Waves is a one-of-a-kind pistol, which was originally used in the inauguration ceremony of Huanglong's Jinzhou Magistrate. This 4-star weapon stands out for the elegant pattern on its body and because it performs very well when used by a gun-wielding Resonator. Although the Thunderbolt lacks the CRIT stats that many characters need, it provides a sizable amount of ATK and an easy-to-trigger passive to balance out things out.

This article outlines the overall stats and passive of the 4-star pistol. Readers will also find a list of characters who can use the Thunderbolt in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves Thunderbolt stats and passive

Thunderbolt (Image via Kuro Games)

The Thunderbolt is one of the best 4-star weapons in Wuthering Waves, which you can obtain by reaching level 30 and purchasing the battle pass. Before discussing the Resonators who can use this gauntlet, take a look at its stats at Level 90.

Base ATK : 387

: 387 Secondary stat : 36.4% ATK

: 36.4% ATK Passive: When the equipped Resonator hits a target with Basic or Heavy Attacks, the weapon increases their Resonance Skill DMG by 7%. This effect stacks up to three times and lasts for 10 seconds, triggering once every second.

Like every weapon in the game, the Thunderbolt has a flat attack as its base stat. The weapon’s secondary attribute also features a hefty ATK% boost.

Moreover, the Thunderbolt's passive is easy to activate. With most pistol users equipped with this gun, you will be using their basic attack, which will increase their Resonance Skill DMG. Stacking multiple copies of the Thunderbolt to hit Syntonize Rank 5 will amplify the damage buff.

What are the best characters for Thunderbolt in Wuthering Waves?

Best characters to use Thunderbolt (Image via Kuro Games)

The Thunderbolt can increase the damage output of any DPS or sub-DPS in Wuthering Waves. As of writing, every pistol-wielder has the ability to deal damage, and the roster includes the following Resonators:

Mortefi (4-star, Fusion)

(4-star, Fusion) Chixia (4-star, Fusion)

(4-star, Fusion) Aalto (4-star, Aero)

Among these, Chixia is a pure DPS with a skill that does the majority of the damage on her kit. Therefore, she is the ideal candidate to use the Thunderbolt.

In contrast, Mortefi and Aalto take on the role of sub-DPS in most team comps, so they have access to more weapon options. The Thunderbolt can increase their overall damage output, but you might need vital stats like Energy Recharge for this, something other pistols can offer.

