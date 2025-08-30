Best characters for Thunderflare Dominion in Wuthering Waves

The Thunderflare Dominion in Wuthering Waves is one of the most character-specific weapons ever made. This means that the 5-star broadblade features stats and passives that will specifically benefit its actual wielder, Augusta. Aside from her, the weapon can be equipped on old Resonators like Taoqi and Jiyan, as they can utilize some of its attributes.
This article further discusses the best characters for Thunderflare Dominion in WuWa.
Wuthering Waves Thunderflare Dominion stats and passive
The Thunderflare Dominion in Wuthering Waves can be obtained from the limited-time weapon banner featured with Augusta. The broadblade is worth summoning, as it offers powerful stats and effects at level 90. Here are the details:
- Base stat: 675 ATK
- Subsidiary stat: 12.1% Crit Rate
- Passive: Increases ATK by 12%. Casting Intro Skill or Resonance Skill increases Heavy Attack DMG by 20% for 15 seconds. Obtaining Shield allows Heavy Attack DMG to ignore 7.2% of the target's DEF for 7 seconds, stacking up to five times. This effect is triggered once every 0.5 seconds.
Thunderflare Dominion’s powerful passive offsets its low Crit Rate roll. You can equip the weapon on most DPS units. However, the ones that employ heavy attacks will benefit the most from the special effect.
Best characters to use Thunderflare Dominion in Wuthering Waves
1) Augusta
If you are pulling for the Thunderflare Dominion, the chances are you will equip it on Augusta in Wuthering Waves. Being her signature option, the broadblade is optimized for her kit. The buff acquired from obtaining a shield was specifically for Augusta, as she has the ability to generate barriers.
Moreover, the increased Heavy Attack DMG from Thunderflare Dominion is imperative for her build.
2) Taoqi
Despite being a defensive support unit, Taoqi is highly compatible with Augusta’s signature weapon. The Thunderflare Dominion ATK buff isn’t necessarily useful considering her defense scaling kit. However, she can unleash a special "Rocksteady Defense" heavy attack, which can use the additional damage enhancements.
Furthermore, the shield generated via her Strategic Parry can potentially trigger the additional effect of the 5-star broadblade. The Crit Rate stat will also make her attacks more consistent.
3) Jiyan
Jiyan is the other 5-star unit who can effectively utilize the Thunderflare Dominion’s stats and passive effect. The Crit Rate isn't much, but it will help balance his overall stats. The ATK and Heavy Attack buffs from the weapon will further improve his damage output.
The downside is, Jiyan lacks an innate ability to obtain a shield. Therefore, his Heavy Attacks will not ignore the target's DEF.
