5 best characters to use on Omega Strikers

Omega Strikers is a multiplayer action sports game developed by Odyssey Interactive that saw its worldwide release on April 27, 2023. It is a 3v3 action foot-brawler game featuring soccer-like gameplay where the team scoring the first five goals with the Core emerges victorious. In addition, it offers various Gears, Awakenings that boost each striker's ability.

Omega Strikers features characters known as strikers in each team. As of this writing, there are over 11 strikers for players to choose from. They are divided into three roles: goalie, forward, and support, also called all-rounder. Each has a unique ability with two special moves and an ultimate. They can attack both opposing strikers and the Core with their abilities. Some perform well in the Goalie position, others in forward, and some are masters in both. This article presents the five best characters in Omega Strikers among all.

Juliette and the four other best characters on Omega Strikers

1) Juliette

Juliette, the Eager Rookie, is a free character that all new players get initially in this free-to-play game. This melee attacker's primary move, Flying Phoenix, allows her to dash in a direction, hitting all enemies. However, her ability to cast another ability with her Flying Phoenix makes her an exceptional striker. Juliette's secondary move Fiery Fist punches anyone who stands before her, pushing them back. Additionally, it significantly reduces their stagger bar and makes the Core go far.

Juliette scores effortlessly, combining her primary, Flying Phoenix, and secondary, Fiery Fist. While Flying Phoenix pushes the Core a little, Fiery Fist then strikes it harder, sneaking the core into the net. She can use her Ultimate, Flame Furry, to stop the Core with Light jabs, then push it afar with a Heavy roundhouse kick. Her mobility is unmatched by other characters, making her the best forward character in Omega Strikers.

2) Atlas

Atlas, also known as the Steadfast Protector, is an ideal goalie in Omega Strikers. With his primary move, Astral Projection, he launches an arc barrier pushing the Core away. His Ultimate Celestial Intervention summons a celestial guardian that heals nearby allies. Additionally, it can resurrect the knocked-out allies, transporting them to a location and restoring their stagger bar.

Cosmic Expanse, Atlas' secondary move, constructs an expanding ring of light that quickly becomes invisible. Any enemy colliding with the ring takes damage with subsequent hits and shrinks slowly in this action game. Atlas is the best Omega Strikers goalie, who can revive allies, keep the Core away from the goal, and bully anyone who comes in his vicinity.

3) Kai

Kai, the Natural Superstar, performs well as a goalie and a forward in Omega Strikers. His kit makes him an agile midfielder who can shoot the Core from a distance. The striker's primary move Blazing Pace speeds up his movements by 35% for three seconds. With this ability, Kai can move swiftly to any position as a goalie. His secondary, Barrage, releases Light fireballs in a direction. The fireballs stop the Core and push it far away with consecutive hits.

Kai's Ultimate Giga Blast launches a blazing fireball that bursts on the impact with an enemy or a wall. It deals with Heavy hits, pushing away the Core and anyone trying to invade his space. However, players should train Kai, focusing on his shooting aim and mastering his speed in this mobile game.

4) Era

Era is a support striker capable of amplifying her allies' speed, strength, and size in this multiplayer game. She can debuff enemies and buff allies with her primary move, Bewitching Beam. The move reduces enemy speed and power by 20% and size by 60% for 1.5 seconds. Alternatively, when it hits allies, their size increases by 50% and strength by 60% for the same period. Her secondary move, Flutter Fly, increases her ally speed by 40%; casting this move after Bewitching Beam offers the team an enormous advantage in the Arena.

Era has a powerful Ultimate, Magic Maelstrom, that wreaks havoc in Omega Strikers Arena. It moves forward, increasing in size, and pushes enemies backward in a line, clearing the path to score. She is a fearful Omega Strikers character because of her ability to strengthen her ally and weaken her enemies simultaneously.

5) Dubu

Dubu is one of the best goalies in this action sports mobile game. His big, round body allows him to cover large portions of the Arena. His primary move Bamboozle blocks enemies and the Core by launching a log. Then, it rolls forward, dealing a Medium hit and breaking once in contact with the enemy or the Core. With his secondary move Somerassault, Dubu rolls in the direction of enemies, stunning them and stopping the Core regardless of its speed.

Dubu's Ultimate Tofu Fortress launches a projectile of Tofu plates in an arc. Upon hitting a surface or an obstacle, the plates stick to them, creating solid walls. The move is very effective in matches, forcing enemies to find an alternate route to pass through the wall. It can also trap enemies in a confined area, making them temporarily immobile in Omega Strikers.

