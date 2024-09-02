Pekka is among the best tanks in Clash Royale, effective both in offensive and defensive tactics. Players can unlock this card once they reach the PEKKA's Playhouse arena in the game. A maxed-out version of this troop has a massive 5475 HP and deals 1188 damage. Many payers use Pekka as an attacking tank, so, countering it while maintaining an elixir advantage may require the right strategies. For starters, army swarms like Bats, Minion Horde, and Skeleton Army can be used as counters against Pekka.

In this article, we will explore the best counter decks to take down Pekka in Clash Royale.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Best Clash Royale decks to counter Pekka

1) MK Bait

MK Bait deck (Image via Supercell)

The MK Bait battle deck contains the following cards:

Royal Giant Evolution (This card costs 6 elixir)

Bats Evolution (This card costs 2 elixir)

Mega Knight (This card costs 7 elixir)

Goblin Barrel (This card costs 3 elixir)

Skeleton Army (This card costs 3 elixir)

Goblin Gang (This card costs 3 elixir)

Minions (This card costs 3 elixir)

Arrows (This card costs 3 elixir)

MK Bait is one of the best Royal Giant Evolution decks in Clash Royale that focuses on using multiple army swarms. In this approach, Royal Giant, Mega Knight, and Goblin Barrel are used offensively to take down the tower.

Players should use Minions, Skeleton Army, Goblin Gang, and Bats Evolution to counter Pekka. Mega Knight can also be used as a counter troop with Bats Evolution to easily take down Pekka.

Arrows should be used against enemy army swarms like Minion Horde and Goblins. Goblin Gang and Skeleton Army should be used to counter tanks like Giant. Minions should be used against ground mini-tanks like Valkyrie.

2) LavaLoon MegaM

LavaLoon MegaM battle deck (Image via Supercell)

The LavaLoon MegaM deck in Clash Royale contains the following cards:

Barbarians Evolution (This card costs 5 elixir)

Skeletons Evolution (This card costs 1 elixir)

Lava Hound (This card costs 7 elixir)

Balloon (This card costs 5 elixir)

Mega Minion (This card costs 3 elixir)

Lightning (This card costs 6 elixir)

Tombstone (This card costs 3 elixir)

Arrows (This card costs 3 elixir)

LavaLoon MegaM is another powerful deck that focuses on using multiple air troops to easily take down the crown tower. Here, Lava Hound is used as a tank with Balloon, Mega Minion, and Barbarians Evolution as attackers.

Lightning and Arrows are used to take down enemy troops. They can also be used on the tower to deal good damage. Skeletons Evolution, Tombstone, Mega Minion, and Barbarians Evolution are used to counter Pekka.

Players should use Tombstone to attract building-targeted cards like Hog Rider and Giant. Barbarians Evolution can be used to take down tanks like Royal Giant and Mega Knight.

3) MK BBD

MK BBD deck in Clash Royale (Image via Supercell)

The MK BBD deck contains the following cards:

Valkyrie Evolution (This card costs 4 elixir)

Goblin Barrel Evolution (This card costs 3 elixir)

Mega Knight (This card costs 7 elixir)

Mini Pekka (This card costs 4 elixir)

Baby Dragon (This card costs 4 elixir)

Musketeer (This card costs 4 elixir)

Inferno Tower (This card costs 5 elixir)

Arrows (This card costs 3 elixir)

MK BBD is one of the best Mega Knight decks in Clash Royale. This battle deck uses Goblin Barrel Evolution, Valkyrie Evolution, Mega Knight, and Mini Pekka as attackers to take down towers.

Players should use Baby Dragon, Musketeer, Valkyrie Evolution, and Inferno Tower to take down Pekka and other tanks. Inferno Tower attracts tanks like Royal Giant and Mega Knight and easily takes them down. Arrows should be used against both air and ground army swarms.

Mega Knight's jump should be used to take down army swarms and mid-attackers. Valkyrie Evolution should be used defensively against army swarms and mini tanks.

