5 best Clash Royale decks to use in the Rage Tournament

The Rage Tournament is currently live in Clash Royale. With a little over two days left till it expires, you can participate in this tournament if you are level 18 or above. The entire arena used in this event will be under the effect of the Rage spell, which makes this tournament a little bit different from what you are used to.

If you are among this content's top 100 players, you will get an exclusive emote and 100,000 Gold as your reward. This article will list some of the best decks that you can use for your run in Clash of Clans' Rage Tournament.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions. The following list is not ranked in any particular order.

5 best decks to use in the Rage Tournament in Clash Royale

1) Hog cycle deck with Little Prince

Deck 1 (Image via Supercell)

Average elixir cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 2.8.

Cards that you need to build it:

Knight: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Hog Rider: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Tesla: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Little Prince: Both the card and its ability cost three elixir.

Both the card and its ability cost three elixir. Ice Spirit: This card costs one elixir.

This card costs one elixir. Log: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Goblins: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Earthquake: This card costs three elixir.

2) Goblin Giant-Sparky deck with Little Prince

Deck 2 (Image via Supercell)

Average elixir cost: This deck will set you back an average of 3.8 elixir in Clash Royale.

Cards that you need to build it:

Minions: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Goblin Giant: This card costs six elixir.

This card costs six elixir. Sparky: This card costs six elixir.

This card costs six elixir. Little Prince: This card and its ability cost three elixir each.

This card and its ability cost three elixir each. Dark Prince: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Rage: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Zap: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Mini Pekka: This card costs four elixir.

3) Graveyard-Poison deck

Deck 3 in Clash Royale (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir Cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 3.4.

Cards that you need to build it:

Knight: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Graveyard: This card costs five elixir.

This card costs five elixir. Ice Wizard: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Tomb Stone: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Baby Dragon: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Tornado: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Barbarian Barrel: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Poison: This card costs four elixir.

4) Miner-Poison cycle deck

Deck 4 (Image via Supercell)

Average elixir cost: This Clash Royale deck has an average elixir cost of 2.9.

Cards that you need to build it:

Knight: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Goblins: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Poison: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Little Prince: Same as the previous entries in the other decks.

Same as the previous entries in the other decks. Log: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Wall Breakers: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Miner: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Bomb Tower: This card costs four elixir.

5) 3.0 X-Bow cycle deck

Deck 5 (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir Cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 3.0 in Clash Royale.

Cards that you need to build it:

Knight: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Archers: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Log: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Skeletons: This card costs one elixir.

This card costs one elixir. Ice Spirit: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Fireball: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Tesla: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. X-Bow: This card costs six elixir.

These are the five best decks that you can use for the Rage Tournament in Clash Royale.