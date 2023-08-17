5 best co-op tips for Baldur's Gate 3

While many players claim that Baldur's Gate 3 is best played in single-player mode, the title's co-op experience is also something to not miss out on. Unlike other RPGs that save players' progress in their accounts, the multiplayer feature in BG3 ties you and your friends' progress to a campaign file. This means that you have to play together at the same time to access your saved file.

To set up the multiplayer mode, you can start a new game or add a new player to an existing co-op campaign. The co-op feature supports up to four players connected across supported platforms. While the multiplayer mode may not be everyone's cup of tea, here are some tips you can follow to maximize your co-op experience.

Baldur's Gate 3: 5 best tips for co-op game mode

1) Always stick together

Stick with your allies when playing co-op mode (Image via Larian Studios)

In Baldur's Gate 3, it is extremely common for enemies to pop out of nowhere, even in the most unexpected locations. You do not want to engage in difficult battles alone while your team is miles away trying to finish quests and explore new conversations.

Moreover, going solo may not be the ideal setup in a multiplayer game mode, especially because your ultimate goal is to experience the game's storyline together. By splitting your team, you can trigger important cutscenes that your friends miss out on. It's best to move around together since you don't want to be doing cool side quests while they are stuck with nothing.

2) Share the spotlight

Share the ultimate BG3 gaming experience with your friends (Image via Larian Studios)

One thing about playing Baldur's Gate 3 in co-op mode is that you will need to get used to splitting tasks that can be easily done by a single person. For example, you can take turns in taking skill checks, dice rolls, and other activities to ensure that everyone gets the same gaming experience.

To get unique storyline outcomes, you can all try exploring in-game conversations and dialogue options rather than having just one player do all the talking in every scenario.

3) Create a balanced team

Creating a balanced party is important in multiplayer mode (Image via Larian Studios)

While the idea of running an entire group of bears by picking an all-Druid party might be fun, creating a balanced team is the key to finding success in Baldur's Gate 3. Making a balanced party isn't limited to choosing different classes. Races, subclasses, and backgrounds are also important aspects to consider.

By creating a team that fills specific roles, you get to increase your chances of winning battles. The game's combat system isn't the most forgiving, and you will need different abilities and spells to triumph over your enemies. Moreover, your team's diversity is the key to unlocking different storylines and side quests in the game.

4) Split the loot

Split the loot among your members to ensure efficiency (Image via Larian Studios)

For solo adventurers, the freedom to decide how to manage their loot is clear-cut. However, in cooperative play, a strategic approach to distributing earnings becomes paramount to ensure the party's efficiency.

The notion of "finders keepers" holds little sway in multiplayer scenarios, where the goal is to optimize the group's performance. While dividing gold is a straightforward task in Baldur's Gate 3, the real challenge lies in determining the recipients of magical artifacts, weapons, armor, and other items.

To allocate loot effectively, players must weigh their characters' roles within the party and engage in negotiations. These discussions determine the most advantageous distribution of items, avoiding the selfish accumulation of gold or possession of unsuitable gear.

5) Focus on your party instead of your Companions

Your party members should be your priority in co-op mode (Image via Larian Studios)

Companions are an important feature in Baldur's Gate 3, and it's hard to imagine playing the game without these trusted allies. However, in the co-op experience, it becomes essential for players to prioritize their party.

While companions significantly enhance the single-player journey in Baldur's Gate 3, their relevance dwindles in co-op mode, particularly when the party is already complete. This becomes evident even in quests where companions are integral, as they often assume a secondary role. This dynamic can result in players missing out on a lot of companion interactions.