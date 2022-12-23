Best cookies to farm for a Gift in Return in the Destiny 2 Dawning Event

The Dawning event in Destiny 2 is currently live. This is the only event where Guardians can put their cooking skills to the test and bake sweets for all the hardworking vendors around the system.

Whenever a vendor is handed a box of cookies they like, Guardians will be rewarded with a "Gift in Return." These gifts contain interesting items, including the newly introduced Dawning weapons.

How to bake cookies in the Destiny 2 Dawning event?

Baking requires ingredients in Destiny 2 during the Dawning event. To get their hands on the ingredients for baking sweets in the Holiday Oven, Guardians must eliminate enemies in and around the system.

The kind of enemy that Guardians defeat will drop a certain rare ingredient, while how they are defeated will also be a determining factor.

For example, killing an enemy with a melee final blow drops the Personal Touch ingredient, while using a solar weapon or ability final blow drops the Impossible Heat ingredient. Guardians will have to stuff them inside the Holiday Oven and bake them to get sweets.

Based on the rare ingredients required, some items are harder to bake than others. Since a "Gift in Return" can be picked up in exchange for handing a vendor their favorite cookies, Guardians who intend to farm these "gifts" must continuously bake items. Here's a quick list of the ingredients required.

Easiest cookies to bake in the Destiny 2 Dawning event

Since most Guardians are still running around using melee builds, the easiest ingredient to farm would be the Personal Touch. Also, given that many are farming the Spire of the Watcher dungeon, Vex Milk is the easiest to obtain.

Considering these two factors, Lavender Ribbon Cookies will be the easiest option. It'll provide players with a Saint-14. This item requires Vex Milk and Personal Touch alongside some Dawning Essence. Apart from the Lavender Ribbon Cookies, players can also bake the Telemetry Tapioca for Banshee-44 and the Infinite Forest Cake for Failsafe.

Both of these items require Vex Milk. However, the Telemetry Tapioca requires Bullet Spray, which can be earned by killing enemies with an Auto Rifle, an SMG, or a Machine Gun. The Infinite Forest Cake requires Impossible Heat, which can be earned by getting Solar final blows.

These are the easiest items to farm for, provided Guardians are farming the new dungeon. Besides that, each ingredient is farmable, provided Guardians know what they want. That said, the Dawning event in Destiny 2 will continue till January 3.

Guardians have until then to farm as many stacks of "Gift in Return" as possible. Once the event ends, Eva Levante and the Dawning will only return next year. It's unclear if these rewards will return next year during the event, so now's the best time to farm these items.

