How to earn the Star Baker seal quickly and gild it in Destiny 2 Dawning 2022

It is time for Guardians to celebrate winter in Destiny 2, as Bungie brings in this year's Dawning amidst multiple seasonal activities and quests. With the new implementation of seals and event cards this year, the task falls into the player's hands to go the extra mile and complete almost everything Eva Levante asks.

The seal name for Dawning 2022 is Star Baker, where players must make cookies by collecting numerous ingredients throughout the system. The following article lists all 16 objectives present in the event card, and how to complete them. Players should note that these challenges eventually tie in alongside the triumphs for the seal.

Star Baker seal and gilding it in Destiny 2 Dawning 2022

1) All triumphs

Star Eater seal for Destiny 2 Dawning 2022 (Image via Bungie)

As mentioned earlier, this year's Dawning challenges in the event card ties in directly with the triumphs required from the Star Baker seal. Hence, following through with all objectives will simultaneously count towards the seal's progress. The triumph list containing all sixteen common goals includes:

Dawn of the Dawning.

Amateur Baker.

Adept Baker.

Expert Baker.

Shopping Spree.

Snowball Ops.

Snowball Dares.

Thundersnow.

Deep Freeze.

Snowmelt.

They call it snow.

Vanguard Eternity.

Competitive Spirit.

Nightmare Seraph before Dawning.

With Light comes Dawn-ing.

Bake-stravaganza.

Players must complete all sixteen triumphs from the list, including twelve normal and four gilded ones. The following list will show you the quickest way to complete the challenges in the event card.

2) Challenges and how to complete them quickly

Event card is located within the Quest tab (Image via Destiny 2)

To track the challenges, players can head to their Quests tab and view all the objectives. Here's how to complete them quickly one by one:

Dawn of the Dawning: Complete the introductory quest from Eva Levante.

Complete the introductory quest from Eva Levante. Amateur, Adept, and Expert Baker: Head to this link to get an idea of what to collect for each cookie. Having 1 of both Uncommon and Rare Ingredients is recommended. There are 22 cookies, and you need to bake 20. Baking one cookie multiple times doesn't work.

Head to this link to get an idea of what to collect for each cookie. Having 1 of both Uncommon and Rare Ingredients is recommended. There are 22 cookies, and you need to bake 20. Baking one cookie multiple times doesn't work. Shopping Spree: Equip Starfarer Ship to get Dawning Spirit upon getting a Dawning ingredient.

Equip Starfarer Ship to get Dawning Spirit upon getting a Dawning ingredient. Snowball Ops: Defeat 100 enemies with snowballs in the Vanguard playlist.

Defeat 100 enemies with snowballs in the Vanguard playlist. Snowball Dares: Defeat 100 enemies with snowballs in Dares of Eternity.

Defeat 100 enemies with snowballs in Dares of Eternity. Thundersnow: The best way is via Trinity Ghoul. or Riskrunner.

The best way is via Trinity Ghoul. or Riskrunner. Deep Freeze: Having a Headstone perk or even Shadebinder Warlock can grant efficient progress.

Having a Headstone perk or even Shadebinder Warlock can grant efficient progress. Snowmelt: The best options are a Calus Mini Tool with Incandescent or Titans with infinite Throwing Hammers.

The best options are a Calus Mini Tool with Incandescent or Titans with infinite Throwing Hammers. They call it snow: Whichever build suits you. Volatile rounds are recommended for quick multi-kills.

Whichever build suits you. Volatile rounds are recommended for quick multi-kills. Vanguard Eternity: Vanguard playlist grant 17% while Dares run grant 16%. Whichever you prefer.

Vanguard playlist grant 17% while Dares run grant 16%. Whichever you prefer. Competitive Spirit: Gambit is the best bet alongside the Infamy rank in the ongoing week. However, Mayhem can be a great option too.

Gambit is the best bet alongside the Infamy rank in the ongoing week. However, Mayhem can be a great option too. Nightmare Seraph before Dawning: Heist grants 17% while Nightmare Containment grants 16%. Whichever you prefer.

Heist grants 17% while Nightmare Containment grants 16%. Whichever you prefer. With light comes Dawn-ing: Normal Wellspring grants 10%, public event grants 3%, and Lost Sectors grant 5%. Choose your poison.

Normal Wellspring grants 10%, public event grants 3%, and Lost Sectors grant 5%. Choose your poison. Bake-stravaganza: Bake a total of 50 times. Here, you can choose to make one cookie multiple times. Dark Chocolate Motes require Vex Milk and Null Taste, both of which can be gathered from the Shuro Chi checkpoint.

Destiny 2 gilded triumphs for the Star Baker seal (Image via Bungie)

Destiny 2 Dawning 2022 gilded triumphs include:

Frozen Doom: Need to defeat combatants with snowballs.

Need to defeat combatants with snowballs. Reason for the Season: Gift cookies to vendors 100 times.

Gift cookies to vendors 100 times. Joyous Spirit: Spend 500 Dawning Spirit.

Spend 500 Dawning Spirit. Cheerful Destruction: Defeat 2,000 enemies with Dawning weapons.

The gilding objectives for players with gilded seals will reset next year.

