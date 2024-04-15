Farming crops to make money in Stardew Valley is one of the game's core mechanics. However, it might get frustrating as not all crops yield the same results. You need profit to keep your farm afloat, and investing in the correct crop is one of the ways to make money quickly in Stardew Valley.

There are quite a few crops to make money in Stardew Valley. One of the major aspects of this indie game is the trial-and-error method to learn what works best for you. But that can take time, and if you are looking forward to growing your capital quickly, this article will suggest the 10 best crops to make money in Stardew Valley.

Best crops to make money in Stardew Valley

1) Ancient Fruit

Ancient Fruit in Stardew Valley (Image via ConcernedApe)

Harvesting Time: 28 days

28 days Season: All

All Seed Vendor: Traveling Cart

Ancient Fruit is probably among the top crops to make money in Stardew Valley. Although it may be less profitable than ones like Starfruit, it can be grown across multiple seasons except winter. This makes it one of the best crops you can farm in Stardew Valley.

2) Starfruit

Starfruit in Stardew Valley (Image via ConcernedApe)

Harvesting Time: 13 days

13 days Season: Summer

Summer Seed Vendor: Oasis Travelling Cart

The iconic Starfruit is the most profitable crop you can use to grow rich in Stardew Valley. The best part is if you turn it into an Artisan Product, such as Starfruit Jelly, you can sell it for a whopping 1550 gold.

3) Pumpkin

Pumpkin in Stardew Valley (Image via ConcernedApe)

Harvesting Time: 13 days

13 days Season: Fall

Fall Seed Vendor: Pierre

Pumpkin is one of the vegetables that can turn into a Giant Crop, making it extremely valuable. You can also sell Pumpkin to certain NPCs before Spirit's Eve in Stardew Valley to churn out a bigger profit than usual.

4) Amaranth

Amaranth in Stardew Valley (Image via ConcernedApe)

Harvesting Time: 7 days

7 days Season: Fall

Fall Seed Vendor: Pierre

Amaranth is one of the best crops that can help you make money in Stardew Valley. Although it has a higher harvest time of seven days, it is more profitable than crops like wheat. Similar to many other crops, turning it into an Artisan Product increases its value.

5) Fairy Rose

Fairy Rose in Stardew Valley (Image via ConcernedApe)

Harvesting Time: 12 days

12 days Season: Fall

Fall Seed Vendor: Pierre

Even though flowers are not that profitable in the game, the Fairy Rose in particular is very valuable. Churning it into the Fairy Rose Honey will also give you a good amount of gold compared to the base Honey's value.

6) Grapes

Grapes in Stardew Valley (Image via ConcernedApe)

Harvesting Time: 10 days

10 days Season: Fall

Fall Seed Vendor: Pierre

Grapes are one of the best crops to make money in Stardew Valley. It can be used as a gift as well as for creating a lot of other products such as Wine, which has a high selling price of 400g (560g with Artisan profession).

7) Artichoke

Artichoke in Stardew Valley (Image via ConcernedApe)

Harvesting Time: 8 days

8 days Season: Fall

Fall Seed Vendor: Pierre

Artichoke can be used to create a variety of recipes, such as Artichoke pickles. This can be sold at quite a good price, making Artichoke one of the best crops to make money in Stardew Valley.

8) Sweet Gem Berry

Sweet Gem Berry in Stardew Valley (Image via ConcernedApe)

Harvesting Time: 24 Days

24 Days Season: Fall

Fall Seed Vendor: Traveling Cart/ Seed Maker

The seeds for the Sweet Gem Berry cost an absurd 600-1000 gold, but it is one of the best crops to make money in Stardew Valley. You can easily rake anywhere between 3000 to 6000 gold with the base crop.

9) Cranberries

Cranberries in Stardew Valley (Image via ConcernedApe)

Harvesting Time: 7 days

7 days Season: Fall

Fall Seed Vendor: Pierre

Similar to many crops on this list, Cranberries are a great way to make money if you turn them into Artisan Products. Although the base crop is not valuable enough, you can sell them in bunches and rake in a good sum of money.

10) Pineapple

Pineapple in Stardew Valley (Image via ConcernedApe)

Harvesting Time: 14 days

14 days Season: Can be grown during any season in Ginger Island, but Summer for the rest of the areas.

Can be grown during any season in Ginger Island, but Summer for the rest of the areas. Seed Vendor: Island Trader

Pineapple is one of the Summer crops in Stardew Valley. Its seed can only be obtained from Ginger Island, but it can give you some of the most valuable Artisan Products in the game.

