Best Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 Hammer build

Thanks to the arrival of Phantom Liberty, many Cyberpunk 2077 players have gotten creative and are implementing builds of all kinds in the game. Among them are builds of characters from Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. There are also others that are focused on characters like Solo, Engineer, Netrunner, or Shinobi. However, some players want to go a little further and base their skill choices on cyberware or specific weapons.

If you are one of those people, this article brings you the Hammer build, whose focus is on a melee weapon called the Sasquatch.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

How to make the best Hammer build in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0

In Phantom Liberty, you can use your perks for personalized builds (Image via CD Projekt Red)

This Hammer build in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 focuses on agility and melee combat, as well as the use of some cyberwar.

Starting attribute distribution stats

Body : 15

: 15 Reflexes : 15

: 15 Technical Ability : 3

: 3 Cool : 10

: 10 Intelligence: 3

Body perks

1) Rookie perks

Main node

Painkiller

Subsidiary node

Comeback head

Army of one

Speed junkie

2) Phenom perks

Main node

Adrenaline rush

Subsidiary nodes

Juggernaut

Unstoppable force

Calm mind

3) Legend perks

Pain to gain

The body of a character who masters the Hammer must have all possible advantages on a physical level, so we gave it strength and endurance, as well as health regeneration mechanics.

Technical ability

Technical abilities in Phantom Liberty improve your character's use of cyberware (Image via CD Projekt Red)

1) Rookie perks

Main node

Glutton for war

Subsidiary node

Transfusion

First aid

2) Pro perks

Main node

All things cyber

Health freak

Subsidiary nodes

Renaissance Punk

Chrome Constitution

Driver Update

Chipware Connoisseur

Lucky day

Borrowed time

3) Phenom perks

Main node

License to chrome

Pyromania

Subsidiary nodes

Extended Warranty

Cyborg

Built Different

Ambidextrous

4) Legend perks

Edgerunner

Ticking the bomb

For a body that can master the Hammer, it is essential to have the necessary technological support. That's why we've added all sorts of skills to this build that can be supported by cyberware, multiplying the character's advantages over enemies.

Reflexes perks

1) Rookie perks

Main Node

Slippery

Stuntjock

Subsidiary nodes

Muscle memory

Power slide

Parkour

Multitasker

2) Pro perks

Main nodes

Dash

Lead and steel

Subsidiary nodes

Can’t touch this

Steady grip

Mad dash

Mean streak

3) Phenom perks

Main nodes

Air Dash

Subsidiary nodes

Aerial acrobat

Aerodynamic

4) Legend perks

Slaughter House

Tailwind

For the Reflexes skill tree, we decided to improve the speed and allow the character to use multiple weapons at the same time. This is very useful in cases where melee combat is not enough.

Cool perks

1) Rookie perks

Main Node

Road warrios

Feline footwork

Subsidiary nodes

Blind spot

Small target

Unexposed

2) Pro perks

Main nodes

Focus

Subsidiary nodes

Head to head

Pull

Rinse and reload

No sweat

3) Phenom perks

Main nodes

Dead eye

Ninjutsu

Subsidiary nodes

Quick draw

Long shot

California reaper

High noon

Serpentine

Creeping death

Shinobi sprint

Vanishing act

4) Legend perks

Nerves of tungsten-steel

We used the cool perks to increase the character's ability to do critical damage. In addition, it allows you to strengthen your melee combat and improve the range of your firearms.

Final attribute point distribution

Here is what the final attribute point distribution will look like in Phantom Liberty:

Body : 20

: 20 Intelligence : 3

: 3 Technical Ability : 20

: 20 Cool : 20

: 20 Reflexes: 18

Relic skills

For the Hammer build in Phantom Liberty, we recommend these relic skills (Image via CD Projekt Red)

1) Emergency cloaking:

Activating Optical Camo during combat will cause enemies to lose track of you, giving you the chance to exit combat. To use this ability, you must have Optical Camo equipped to your Combat Gadget quickslot.

2) Sensoring protocol

When crouched, being detected by an enemy will temporarily slow down. Dodge or Dash out of the enemy's line of sight to immediately exit combat. This skill has a cooldown of 120 seconds.

3) Vulnerability analytics

During combat, you can detect vulnerabilities in enemy armor and cyberwares. Hitting them gives 100% Critical Chance, +25% Armor Penetration, and triggers Weakspot damage bonuses. Also, dealing damage to a vulnerability causes an explosion that generates a 3m EMP blast.

Engineer build cyberware requirements

Here are the core cyberware requirements for the Engineer build in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0:

Militech "Apogee" Sandevistan

Kiroshi "Clairvoyant" Optics

Bionic joints

Gorilla Arms

Subdermal Armor

Since this is a Hammer build, we recommend using this item and any weapon of your choice:

Sasquatch’s hammer: This has a slow attack speed but deals high damage. It is also excellent for blocking attacks. Enemies hit by the Hammer have a high chance of being knocked down. It is capable of having Melee Mod slots starting from Tier 3 rarity, with a maximum of three slots at Tier 5 rarity.

We hope you enjoy this Hammer build for Phantom Liberty. We also recommend that you read our guide on the Sandevistan build.