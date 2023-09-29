Best Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 Hammer build

Thanks to the arrival of Phantom Liberty, many Cyberpunk 2077 players have gotten creative and are implementing builds of all kinds in the game. Among them are builds of characters from Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. There are also others that are focused on characters like Solo, Engineer, Netrunner, or Shinobi. However, some players want to go a little further and base their skill choices on cyberware or specific weapons.
If you are one of those people, this article brings you the Hammer build, whose focus is on a melee weapon called the Sasquatch.
Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer
How to make the best Hammer build in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0
This Hammer build in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 focuses on agility and melee combat, as well as the use of some cyberwar.
Starting attribute distribution stats
- Body: 15
- Reflexes: 15
- Technical Ability: 3
- Cool: 10
- Intelligence: 3
Body perks
1) Rookie perks
Main node
- Painkiller
Subsidiary node
- Comeback head
- Army of one
- Speed junkie
2) Phenom perks
Main node
- Adrenaline rush
Subsidiary nodes
- Juggernaut
- Unstoppable force
- Calm mind
3) Legend perks
- Pain to gain
The body of a character who masters the Hammer must have all possible advantages on a physical level, so we gave it strength and endurance, as well as health regeneration mechanics.
Technical ability
1) Rookie perks
Main node
- Glutton for war
Subsidiary node
- Transfusion
- First aid
2) Pro perks
Main node
- All things cyber
- Health freak
Subsidiary nodes
- Renaissance Punk
- Chrome Constitution
- Driver Update
- Chipware Connoisseur
- Lucky day
- Borrowed time
3) Phenom perks
Main node
- License to chrome
- Pyromania
Subsidiary nodes
- Extended Warranty
- Cyborg
- Built Different
- Ambidextrous
4) Legend perks
- Edgerunner
- Ticking the bomb
For a body that can master the Hammer, it is essential to have the necessary technological support. That's why we've added all sorts of skills to this build that can be supported by cyberware, multiplying the character's advantages over enemies.
Reflexes perks
1) Rookie perks
Main Node
- Slippery
- Stuntjock
Subsidiary nodes
- Muscle memory
- Power slide
- Parkour
- Multitasker
2) Pro perks
Main nodes
- Dash
- Lead and steel
Subsidiary nodes
- Can’t touch this
- Steady grip
- Mad dash
- Mean streak
3) Phenom perks
Main nodes
- Air Dash
Subsidiary nodes
- Aerial acrobat
- Aerodynamic
4) Legend perks
- Slaughter House
- Tailwind
For the Reflexes skill tree, we decided to improve the speed and allow the character to use multiple weapons at the same time. This is very useful in cases where melee combat is not enough.
Cool perks
1) Rookie perks
Main Node
- Road warrios
- Feline footwork
Subsidiary nodes
- Blind spot
- Small target
- Unexposed
2) Pro perks
Main nodes
- Focus
Subsidiary nodes
- Head to head
- Pull
- Rinse and reload
- No sweat
3) Phenom perks
Main nodes
- Dead eye
- Ninjutsu
Subsidiary nodes
- Quick draw
- Long shot
- California reaper
- High noon
- Serpentine
- Creeping death
- Shinobi sprint
- Vanishing act
4) Legend perks
- Nerves of tungsten-steel
We used the cool perks to increase the character's ability to do critical damage. In addition, it allows you to strengthen your melee combat and improve the range of your firearms.
Final attribute point distribution
Here is what the final attribute point distribution will look like in Phantom Liberty:
- Body: 20
- Intelligence: 3
- Technical Ability: 20
- Cool: 20
- Reflexes: 18
Relic skills
1) Emergency cloaking:
- Activating Optical Camo during combat will cause enemies to lose track of you, giving you the chance to exit combat. To use this ability, you must have Optical Camo equipped to your Combat Gadget quickslot.
2) Sensoring protocol
- When crouched, being detected by an enemy will temporarily slow down. Dodge or Dash out of the enemy's line of sight to immediately exit combat. This skill has a cooldown of 120 seconds.
3) Vulnerability analytics
- During combat, you can detect vulnerabilities in enemy armor and cyberwares. Hitting them gives 100% Critical Chance, +25% Armor Penetration, and triggers Weakspot damage bonuses. Also, dealing damage to a vulnerability causes an explosion that generates a 3m EMP blast.
Engineer build cyberware requirements
Here are the core cyberware requirements for the Engineer build in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0:
- Militech "Apogee" Sandevistan
- Kiroshi "Clairvoyant" Optics
- Bionic joints
- Gorilla Arms
- Subdermal Armor
Since this is a Hammer build, we recommend using this item and any weapon of your choice:
- Sasquatch’s hammer: This has a slow attack speed but deals high damage. It is also excellent for blocking attacks. Enemies hit by the Hammer have a high chance of being knocked down. It is capable of having Melee Mod slots starting from Tier 3 rarity, with a maximum of three slots at Tier 5 rarity.
We hope you enjoy this Hammer build for Phantom Liberty. We also recommend that you read our guide on the Sandevistan build.