Best Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 Hammer build

By Ernesto Alejandro Guerra Valdés
Modified Sep 29, 2023 23:54 GMT
Hammer build phantom liberty
Sasquatch's Hammer is very useful for knocking out enemies (Image via Cd Projekt Red)

Thanks to the arrival of Phantom Liberty, many Cyberpunk 2077 players have gotten creative and are implementing builds of all kinds in the game. Among them are builds of characters from Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. There are also others that are focused on characters like Solo, Engineer, Netrunner, or Shinobi. However, some players want to go a little further and base their skill choices on cyberware or specific weapons.

If you are one of those people, this article brings you the Hammer build, whose focus is on a melee weapon called the Sasquatch.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

How to make the best Hammer build in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0

In Phantom Liberty, you can use your perks for personalized builds (Image via CD Projekt Red)
This Hammer build in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 focuses on agility and melee combat, as well as the use of some cyberwar.

Starting attribute distribution stats

  • Body: 15
  • Reflexes: 15
  • Technical Ability: 3
  • Cool: 10
  • Intelligence: 3

Body perks

1) Rookie perks

Main node

  • Painkiller

Subsidiary node

  • Comeback head
  • Army of one
  • Speed junkie

2) Phenom perks

Main node

  • Adrenaline rush

Subsidiary nodes

  • Juggernaut
  • Unstoppable force
  • Calm mind

3) Legend perks

  • Pain to gain

The body of a character who masters the Hammer must have all possible advantages on a physical level, so we gave it strength and endurance, as well as health regeneration mechanics.

Technical ability

Technical abilities in Phantom Liberty improve your character&#039;s use of cyberware (Image via CD Projekt Red)
1) Rookie perks

Main node

  • Glutton for war

Subsidiary node

  • Transfusion
  • First aid

2) Pro perks

Main node

  • All things cyber
  • Health freak

Subsidiary nodes

  • Renaissance Punk
  • Chrome Constitution
  • Driver Update
  • Chipware Connoisseur
  • Lucky day
  • Borrowed time

3) Phenom perks

Main node

  • License to chrome
  • Pyromania

Subsidiary nodes

  • Extended Warranty
  • Cyborg
  • Built Different
  • Ambidextrous

4) Legend perks

  • Edgerunner
  • Ticking the bomb

For a body that can master the Hammer, it is essential to have the necessary technological support. That's why we've added all sorts of skills to this build that can be supported by cyberware, multiplying the character's advantages over enemies.

Reflexes perks

1) Rookie perks

Main Node

  • Slippery
  • Stuntjock

Subsidiary nodes

  • Muscle memory
  • Power slide
  • Parkour
  • Multitasker

2) Pro perks

Main nodes

  • Dash
  • Lead and steel

Subsidiary nodes

  • Can’t touch this
  • Steady grip
  • Mad dash
  • Mean streak

3) Phenom perks

Main nodes

  • Air Dash

Subsidiary nodes

  • Aerial acrobat
  • Aerodynamic

4) Legend perks

  • Slaughter House
  • Tailwind

For the Reflexes skill tree, we decided to improve the speed and allow the character to use multiple weapons at the same time. This is very useful in cases where melee combat is not enough.

Cool perks

youtube-cover

1) Rookie perks

Main Node

  • Road warrios
  • Feline footwork

Subsidiary nodes

  • Blind spot
  • Small target
  • Unexposed

2) Pro perks

Main nodes

  • Focus

Subsidiary nodes

  • Head to head
  • Pull
  • Rinse and reload
  • No sweat

3) Phenom perks

Main nodes

  • Dead eye
  • Ninjutsu

Subsidiary nodes

  • Quick draw
  • Long shot
  • California reaper
  • High noon
  • Serpentine
  • Creeping death
  • Shinobi sprint
  • Vanishing act

4) Legend perks

  • Nerves of tungsten-steel

We used the cool perks to increase the character's ability to do critical damage. In addition, it allows you to strengthen your melee combat and improve the range of your firearms.

Final attribute point distribution

Here is what the final attribute point distribution will look like in Phantom Liberty:

  • Body: 20
  • Intelligence: 3
  • Technical Ability: 20
  • Cool: 20
  • Reflexes: 18

Relic skills

For the Hammer build in Phantom Liberty, we recommend these relic skills (Image via CD Projekt Red)
1) Emergency cloaking:

  • Activating Optical Camo during combat will cause enemies to lose track of you, giving you the chance to exit combat. To use this ability, you must have Optical Camo equipped to your Combat Gadget quickslot.

2) Sensoring protocol

  • When crouched, being detected by an enemy will temporarily slow down. Dodge or Dash out of the enemy's line of sight to immediately exit combat. This skill has a cooldown of 120 seconds.

3) Vulnerability analytics

  • During combat, you can detect vulnerabilities in enemy armor and cyberwares. Hitting them gives 100% Critical Chance, +25% Armor Penetration, and triggers Weakspot damage bonuses. Also, dealing damage to a vulnerability causes an explosion that generates a 3m EMP blast.

Engineer build cyberware requirements

Here are the core cyberware requirements for the Engineer build in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0:

  • Militech "Apogee" Sandevistan
  • Kiroshi "Clairvoyant" Optics
  • Bionic joints
  • Gorilla Arms
  • Subdermal Armor

Since this is a Hammer build, we recommend using this item and any weapon of your choice:

  • Sasquatch’s hammer: This has a slow attack speed but deals high damage. It is also excellent for blocking attacks. Enemies hit by the Hammer have a high chance of being knocked down. It is capable of having Melee Mod slots starting from Tier 3 rarity, with a maximum of three slots at Tier 5 rarity.

We hope you enjoy this Hammer build for Phantom Liberty. We also recommend that you read our guide on the Sandevistan build.

