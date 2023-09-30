Best Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 Monowire build

Phantom Liberty is the newly released expansion for Cyberpunk 2077. Many players are currently immersed in this update because it allows them to unleash their most creative side. This is possible due to the new weapons and vehicles, as well as a skill system that boosts creation. In fact, the game itself recommends resetting all of your character's attributes to start from scratch without losing any of your story progress.

With all of the new features in Phantom Liberty, there are a lot of build possibilities for characters. If you prefer the classic Monowire build, we have a guide to help you choose the best attributes for your character.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

How to use the Monowire build in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0

Before moving on to the Monowire build in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0, keep in mind that only the most important elements of the build are presented below, and you can choose the others according to your game style.

Starting attribute distribution stats

Body : 8

: 8 Reflexes : 3

: 3 Technical Ability : 10

: 10 Cool : 3

: 3 Intelligence: 6

Intelligence Perks

1) Rookie perks

Main node

Optyimization

Car hacker

2) Pro perks

Main node

Embedded exploit

Acquisition specialist

Subsidiary node

Especulation

Shadowrunner

Icepick

System overwhelm

3) Phenom perks

Main node

Overclock

Target transfer

Subsidiary nodes

Race against mind

Sublimation

Power surge

4) Legend perks

Spill over

This build’s approach to the Intelligence perks is to make better use of the resources available. That's why it takes advantage of the improvements in quickhacks to handle more complex confrontations with machines and other characters using cyberware.

Technical ability

In Phantom Liberty, Technical ability helps you improve the cyberware (Image via CD Projekt Red)

1) Rookie perks

Main node

Glutton for war

Subsidiary node

Transfusion

First aid

2) Pro perks

Main node

All things cyber

Health freak

Subsidiary nodes

Renaissance Punk

Chrome Constitution

Driver Update

Chipware Connoisseur

Lucky day

Borrowed time

3) Phenom perks

Main node

License to chrome

Subsidiary nodes

Extended Warranty

Cyborg

Built Different

Ambidextrous

4) Legend perks

Edgerunner

This build prioritizes the full potential of cyberware for your character. This way, the Monowire does more damage, improves its performance, and increases its resistance to attack.

Reflexes perks

1) Rookie perks

Main Node

Slippery

Stuntjock

Subsidiary nodes

Muscle memory

Power slide

Parkour

Multitasker

2) Pro perks

Main nodes

Dash

Subsidiary nodes

Can’t touch this

Steady grip

Mad dash

Mean streak

3) Phenom perks

Main nodes

Air Dash

4) Legend perks

Tailwind

For the Reflexes skill tree in Phantom Liberty, this build increases speed and allows the character to use multiple weapons at once. This way, in addition to cyberware, the character can take advantage of the power of rifles and other long-range weapons.

Final attribute point distribution

Here is what the final attribute point distribution will look like in Phantom Liberty:

Body : 12

: 12 Intelligence : 20

: 20 Technical Ability : 20

: 20 Cool : 9

: 9 Reflexes: 20

Relic Skills

The perfect Relic skills for Monowire build in Phantom Liberty (Image via CD Projekt Red)

1) Jailbreak

Unlocks new abilities for Arm cyberwares: Mantis Blades, Gorilla Arms, Projectile Launch System, and Monowire.

You can overcharge the Projectile Launch System by holding the fire button. This launches a burst of 5 projectiles that cover a larger area.

Attacking with Gorilla Arms now charges them up. When fully charged, a Strong attack would deal massive damage and create a shockwave that staggers nearby enemies. Doing so will send the enemies flying.

Dismembering an enemy or performing a Finisher with Mantis Blades will charge the next Leap Attack. A charged Leap Attack with Mantis Blades has +30m longer reach and deals massive damage with a wide slash that hits the target and other nearby enemies. Killing enemies this way also dismembers them.

The Monowire now has a dedicated slot for Control quickhacks. To use the installed quickhack, charge the Monowire first. When fully charged, release the attack to deal damage and upload the quickhack without RAM cost.

2) Machine Learning

Destroying an enemy's Vulnerability grants +10% frequency of new Vulnerabilities appearing and +5% Critical Damage against Vulnerabilities.

The base duration for the effect is 25 seconds. The effect and duration can stack 5 times, and reaching max stacks doubles the effects.

3) Data tunneling

When an enemy is affected by a Monowire-uploaded quickhack, normal Monowire attacks that hit that enemy and other enemies simultaneously will spread the quickhack to them.

4) Vulnerability analytics

During combat, you can detect vulnerabilities in enemy armor and cyberwares. Hitting them gives 100% Critical Chance, +25% Armor Penetration, and triggers Weakspot damage bonuses. Also, dealing damage to a vulnerability causes an explosion that generates a 3m EMP blast.

Engineer build Cyberware requirements

Here are the core Cyberware requirements for the Engineer build in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0:

Tetratronic Rippler MK.5

Kiroshi "Sentry" Optics

Bionic joints

Thermal Monowire

Subdermal Armor

Shock Absorber

Adrenaline Booster

We recommend these weapons to complete the Monowire build:

Overwatch : Increases reload speed. Comes with a custom silencer.

: Increases reload speed. Comes with a custom silencer. Archangel: An angel of a weapon with a devil's attitude. Full-auto mode allows you to fire rounds in the rhythm of Samurai's "Archangel." Successive hits after short intervals knock enemies to the ground.

We hope you enjoy this Monowire build for Phantom Liberty. We also recommend that you read our guide on Rebecca's build from Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.