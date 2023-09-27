Best Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 Samurai build: Perks, Cyberware, and more

The highly-anticipated thermal katana has finally made its debut in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0, offering more powerful Samurai build options. Samurais have always been strong picks in the pre-update, but with the massive overhaul in the perks and attributes in this update, it's important to adjust our character-building approach to the game.

As mentioned, the new katana will be the focus of this Samurai build. If you haven't obtained this weapon yet, you can check the Disasterpiece mission, where It's located inside a furnace in one of the rooms. Otherwise, you have to purchase it on the Black Market if you have the Phantom Liberty expansion.

How to make the Samurai build in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0

Starting attribute distribution stats

Body : 3

Intelligence : 3

: 3 Technical Ability : 6

: 6 Cool : 4

: 4 Reflexes: 6

Reflexes Attribute Perks

Reflexes Perks for Samurai build (Image via CD Projekt Red)

1) Rookie perks

Main nodes:

Slippery

Stuntjock

Subsidiary nodes:

Power Slide

Parkour

2) Pro Perks

Main nodes:

Dash (rank 2)

Lead and Steel

Subsidiary nodes:

Can't Touch This

Mean Streak

Mad Dash

Flash and Thunderclap

Seeing Double

Bullet Time

Bullet Deflect

3) Phenom Perks

Main nodes:

Air Dash

Finisher: Bladerunner

Subsidiary nodes:

Aerial Acrobat

Aerodynamic

Going the Distance

Opportunist

Flash of Steel

4) Legend Perks

Tailwind

Slaughterhouse

In the Reflexes skill tree, the Lead and Steel perk is used to function as a shield. The Bullet Deflect allows your character to deflect bullets back at your enemies, making a good perk for both offense and defense. Meanwhile, Bladerunner is used for finishing off weakened enemies and Slaughterhouse for inflicting deep wounds and making enemies bleed.

You also need to get all the main skills, such as Slippery, Power Slide, and Parkour, that improve your dashes. All of these skills can be found within the middle path. Mad Dash, Mean Streak, and Air Dash, along with Aerial Combat, should also be picked to allow your character to mitigate the damage from an enemy.

Technical Ability attribute perks

Technical Ability perks in Samurai build (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Main nodes:

All Things Cyber

License to Chrome

Gearhead

Edgerunners

Subsidiary Nodes:

Renaissance Punk

Driver Update

Chipware Conoisseur

Extended Warranty

For the Technical Ability, you will want to focus on perks that allow you to carry more cyberware to increase your armor. This is important as you will often engage in close-range combat.

Final attribute point distribution

Body : 8

Intelligence : 3

: 3 Technical Ability : 20

: 20 Cool : 20

: 20 Reflexes: 20

Relic Skills

Vulnerability Analytics for Samurai build (Image via CD Projekt Red)

1) Vulnerability Analytics

This relic skill is perfect for those wielding melee weapons, as it allows you to detect vulnerabilities in enemy armor and cyberwares. Hitting them gives 100% Critical Chance, +25% Armor Penetration, and triggers Weakspot damage bonuses. When you deal damage to a vulnerability, it creates an explosion that generates a 3m EMP blast.

2) Machine Learning

This relic subskill allows you to capitalize further on the damage you deal from Vulnerability Analytics. When you destroy a vulnerability, it causes a 10% increase in the chance of new vulnerabilities appearing and a 5% increase in crit damage against vulnerabilities. These can stack up to five times, doubling their bonuses at max stacks.

Samurai build cyberware requirements

You will need the following cyberware for this build:

Militech Berserker

Heal on Kill

Kiroshi Optics Mk.3

Weakspot Detection

Explosive Analysis

Biomonitor

Bioconductor

Pain Editor

Kerenzikov

This is all the information you need to know when opting for the Samurai build in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0.