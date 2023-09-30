Best Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 smart weapon build

With the massive perks and attribute overhaul brought by Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0, smart weapon builds have finally found their place in the meta. Smart weapons boast a neat feature called Smart Link, which allows the weapon to automatically aim at your target. Although the shots inflict less damage compared to your usual guns, the accuracy is well worth the trade.

Among the best smart weapons in the game are Prototype Shingen Mark V, which fires explosive rounds and Pizdets. These blows increase the fire rate with each shot. For this smart weapon build, we will focus on these firearms, along with the Intelligence, Reflexes, and Technical Ability perks.

How to make the best smart weapon build in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0

Starting attribute distribution stats

Body : 3

Intelligence : 6

Technical Ability : 4

Cool : 3

Reflexes: 6

Intelligence Attribute Perks

Main perks

Optimization

Acquisition Specialist

Embedded Exploit

Target Lock Transfer

Overclock

Smart Synergy

Spillover

Secondary perks

Subordination

Proximate Propagation

No Escape

Recirculation

Precision Subroutines

Speculation

System Overwhelm

Siphon

Icepick

Targeting Prism

Terminal Velocity

Race Against Mind

Power Surge

Sublimation

For the smart weapon build, the Intelligence perk tree is where you find the perks important for smart weapons and quickhacks. By maxing out Intelligence, you get an extra five RAM units, and for every four points invested in this attribute, you gain one more unit of RAM. This perk tree has skills that allow your smart weapons to have quicker lock-on speed. It also enhances your quickhacks by increasing its damage and speeding up RAM regeneration.

Reflexes Attribute Perks

Main perks

Slippery

Dash

Ready, Rested, Reloaded

Air Dash

Sharpshooter

Tailwind

Submachine Fun

Salt in the Wound

Secondary perks

Multitasker

Muscle Memory

Can't Touch This

Steady Grip

Spice of Life

Tunnel Vision

Aerodynamic

Aerial Acrobat

Gundancer

Practice Makes Perfect

Spray and Pray

Shoot to Chill

Reflexes perk tree provides you with useful skills such as reduced stamina consumption and improved control over recoil, which is great for SMGs. You also gain access to the Submachine Fun perk, which allows you to accelerate your weapon switching, automatically reload your SMGs, and increase your fire rate.

The tree also offers valuable mobility perks like Dash and Air Dash, which let you quickly move around the battlefield while efficiently eliminating target-locked enemies.

Technical Ability Attribute

Main perks

Glutton for War

All Things Cyber

Health Freak

License to Chrome

Edgerunner

Secondary perks

First Aid

Transfusion

Renaissance Punk

Chrome Constitution

Driver Update

Borrowed Time

Field Medic

Extended Warranty

To ensure more durability in combat, use the Glutton for War and Health Freak perks for the smart weapon build. These selections improve how you use health items, reducing their cooldowns and ensuring you can quickly heal during fights.

Final attribute point distribution

Body: 18

18 Intelligence: 20

20 Technical Ability: 20

20 Cool: 3

3 Reflexes: 20

Relic Skills

Vulnerability analytics

With this relic skill, your enemies' weak points will be revealed to you. Hitting these points allows you to gain 100% crit chance and an additional 25% armor penetration.

Machine Learning: increase by 10% your chance to make a vulnerability appear on your enemies. Additionally, you gain 5% increased crit damage

Smart weapon build cyberware requirements

Listed below are the cyberware parts you need for this build.

Militech Paraline MK.4

Kiroshi The Oracle Optics

Smart Link

Blood pump

Clutch Padding

Heal-on-kill

Reinforced Tendons

Ex-Disk

Memory Boost

RAM Upgrade

Monowire

That concludes our guide on creating the best smart weapon build in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0.