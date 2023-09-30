Best Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 smart weapon build

With the massive perks and attribute overhaul brought by Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0, smart weapon builds have finally found their place in the meta. Smart weapons boast a neat feature called Smart Link, which allows the weapon to automatically aim at your target. Although the shots inflict less damage compared to your usual guns, the accuracy is well worth the trade.
Among the best smart weapons in the game are Prototype Shingen Mark V, which fires explosive rounds and Pizdets. These blows increase the fire rate with each shot. For this smart weapon build, we will focus on these firearms, along with the Intelligence, Reflexes, and Technical Ability perks.
How to make the best smart weapon build in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0
Starting attribute distribution stats
- Body: 3
- Intelligence: 6
- Technical Ability: 4
- Cool: 3
- Reflexes: 6
Intelligence Attribute Perks
Main perks
- Optimization
- Acquisition Specialist
- Embedded Exploit
- Target Lock Transfer
- Overclock
- Smart Synergy
- Spillover
Secondary perks
- Subordination
- Proximate Propagation
- No Escape
- Recirculation
- Precision Subroutines
- Speculation
- System Overwhelm
- Siphon
- Icepick
- Targeting Prism
- Terminal Velocity
- Race Against Mind
- Power Surge
- Sublimation
For the smart weapon build, the Intelligence perk tree is where you find the perks important for smart weapons and quickhacks. By maxing out Intelligence, you get an extra five RAM units, and for every four points invested in this attribute, you gain one more unit of RAM. This perk tree has skills that allow your smart weapons to have quicker lock-on speed. It also enhances your quickhacks by increasing its damage and speeding up RAM regeneration.
Reflexes Attribute Perks
Main perks
- Slippery
- Dash
- Ready, Rested, Reloaded
- Air Dash
- Sharpshooter
- Tailwind
- Submachine Fun
- Salt in the Wound
Secondary perks
- Multitasker
- Muscle Memory
- Can't Touch This
- Steady Grip
- Spice of Life
- Tunnel Vision
- Aerodynamic
- Aerial Acrobat
- Gundancer
- Practice Makes Perfect
- Spray and Pray
- Shoot to Chill
Reflexes perk tree provides you with useful skills such as reduced stamina consumption and improved control over recoil, which is great for SMGs. You also gain access to the Submachine Fun perk, which allows you to accelerate your weapon switching, automatically reload your SMGs, and increase your fire rate.
The tree also offers valuable mobility perks like Dash and Air Dash, which let you quickly move around the battlefield while efficiently eliminating target-locked enemies.
Technical Ability Attribute
Main perks
- Glutton for War
- All Things Cyber
- Health Freak
- License to Chrome
- Edgerunner
Secondary perks
- First Aid
- Transfusion
- Renaissance Punk
- Chrome Constitution
- Driver Update
- Borrowed Time
- Field Medic
- Extended Warranty
To ensure more durability in combat, use the Glutton for War and Health Freak perks for the smart weapon build. These selections improve how you use health items, reducing their cooldowns and ensuring you can quickly heal during fights.
Final attribute point distribution
- Body: 18
- Intelligence: 20
- Technical Ability: 20
- Cool: 3
- Reflexes: 20
Relic Skills
Vulnerability analytics
With this relic skill, your enemies' weak points will be revealed to you. Hitting these points allows you to gain 100% crit chance and an additional 25% armor penetration.
- Machine Learning: increase by 10% your chance to make a vulnerability appear on your enemies. Additionally, you gain 5% increased crit damage
Smart weapon build cyberware requirements
Listed below are the cyberware parts you need for this build.
- Militech Paraline MK.4
- Kiroshi The Oracle Optics
- Smart Link
- Blood pump
- Clutch Padding
- Heal-on-kill
- Reinforced Tendons
- Ex-Disk
- Memory Boost
- RAM Upgrade
- Monowire
That concludes our guide on creating the best smart weapon build in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0.