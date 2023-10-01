Best Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 Tech Weapon build

Tech Weapon builds are perfectly suited to the high-tech, futuristic world of Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0. These advanced firearms use electromagnetic power to fire projectiles at incredible speeds, allowing them to penetrate cover and obstacles. There is a good selection of tech weapons in the game, ranging from devastating shotguns to long-range snipers.

While there are tons of ways to create a Tech Weapon build, this particular creation focuses on the Raiju SMG as the primary weapon. It boasts an additional 100% headshot damage multiplier, 0.75-second charge time, and 33% Crit Damage. If you want another tech weapon as your secondary firearm, you can use the Breakthrough sniper for long-range combats.

How to make the best Tech Weapon build in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0

Starting attribute distribution stats

Body : 3

: 3 Intelligence : 4

: 4 Technical Ability : 3

: 3 Cool : 6

: 6 Reflexes: 6

Reflexes Attribute Perks

Reflexes perk tree Tech Weapon build (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Main perks

Slippery

Ready, Rested, Reloaded

Dash

Sharpshooter

Air Dash

Submachine Fun

Tailwind

Secondary Perks

Power Slide

Parkour!

Multitasker

Tunnel Vision

Spice of Life

Mind Over Matter

Steady Grip

Mean Streak

Shoot to Chill

Spray and Pray

Practice Makes Perfect

Gundancer

Aerial Acrobat

Aerodynamic

The Reflexes attribute is where you'll find perks like Dash and Air Dash, which are essential for staying mobile and avoiding danger when enemies spot you. Additionally, Reflexes includes perks that directly boost the damage of your Submachine Gun.

Technical Ability Attribute Perks

Technical Ability perk tree for Tech Weapon build (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Main Perks

Glutton For War

All Things Cyber

License to Chrome

Bolt

Chain Lightning

Secondary Perks

Transfusion

First Aid

Driver Update

Renaissance Punk

Built Different

Extended Warranty

Ambidextrous

Shock Value

In Charge

Lightning Storm

Internal Clock

After the Reflexes tree, allocate your attribute points to Technical Ability to unlock some important perks. Prioritize acquiring Bolt and its associated perks early on to boost your Tech Weapon's damage. You can also allocate perk points to skills that can enhance your Cyberware capabilities, such as All Things Cyber.

It's also recommended to invest in Glutton for War and its related perks, as they complement the effects of Adrenaline Rush found in the Body attribute.

Cool Attribute Perks

Cool perk tree for Tech Weapon build (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Main Perks

Focus

Deadeye

Nerves of Tungsten-Steel

Secondary Perks

No Sweat

Rinse and Reload

Head to Head

Deep Breath

California Reaper

Quick Draw

High Noon

Long Shot

If you want to run tech weapon snipers as your secondary weapon, allocate perks to the Body perk tree. Take Adrenaline Rush and other perks that enhance your health and health regeneration to improve survivability in combat. The Glutton for War perks from the Technical Ability attribute can have a direct impact on Adrenaline Rush, making health items even more effective.

Final attribute point distribution

Body: 17

17 Intelligence: 4

4 Technical Ability: 20

20 Cool: 20

20 Reflexes: 20

Relic Skills

Vulnerability Analytics for Tech Weapon build (Image via CD Projekt Red)

1) Vulnerability Analytics

With this Relic skill, you can identify the weak points of your enemies, allowing you to land critical hits with a 100% chance and providing a 25% armor penetration bonus.

Machine Learning: This skill increases your chances of finding vulnerabilities by 10% and can stack up to five times. It also boosts your critical damage by 5%.

2) Emergency Cloaking

This Relic skill improves your Optical Camo cyberware, allowing you to exit a battle with ease.

Tech Weapon build cyberware requirements

Here are the following cyberware parts you need for this Tech Weapon build:

Tetratronic Rippler MK.5

Projectile Launch System

Kiroshi Cockatrice Optics

Microgenerator

Immovable Force

Feedback Circuit

Heal on Kill

Reinforced Tendons

Self-ICE

Para Bellum

Bionic Joints

Subdermal Armor

Optical Camo

Cellular Adapter

This wraps up our Tech Weapon build guide for Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0. Check this article for more build guides.