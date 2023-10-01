Best Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 Tech Weapon build

Tech Weapon builds are perfectly suited to the high-tech, futuristic world of Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0. These advanced firearms use electromagnetic power to fire projectiles at incredible speeds, allowing them to penetrate cover and obstacles. There is a good selection of tech weapons in the game, ranging from devastating shotguns to long-range snipers.
While there are tons of ways to create a Tech Weapon build, this particular creation focuses on the Raiju SMG as the primary weapon. It boasts an additional 100% headshot damage multiplier, 0.75-second charge time, and 33% Crit Damage. If you want another tech weapon as your secondary firearm, you can use the Breakthrough sniper for long-range combats.
How to make the best Tech Weapon build in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0
Starting attribute distribution stats
- Body: 3
- Intelligence: 4
- Technical Ability: 3
- Cool: 6
- Reflexes: 6
Reflexes Attribute Perks
Main perks
- Slippery
- Ready, Rested, Reloaded
- Dash
- Sharpshooter
- Air Dash
- Submachine Fun
- Tailwind
Secondary Perks
- Power Slide
- Parkour!
- Multitasker
- Tunnel Vision
- Spice of Life
- Mind Over Matter
- Steady Grip
- Mean Streak
- Shoot to Chill
- Spray and Pray
- Practice Makes Perfect
- Gundancer
- Aerial Acrobat
- Aerodynamic
The Reflexes attribute is where you'll find perks like Dash and Air Dash, which are essential for staying mobile and avoiding danger when enemies spot you. Additionally, Reflexes includes perks that directly boost the damage of your Submachine Gun.
Technical Ability Attribute Perks
Main Perks
- Glutton For War
- All Things Cyber
- License to Chrome
- Bolt
- Chain Lightning
Secondary Perks
- Transfusion
- First Aid
- Driver Update
- Renaissance Punk
- Built Different
- Extended Warranty
- Ambidextrous
- Shock Value
- In Charge
- Lightning Storm
- Internal Clock
After the Reflexes tree, allocate your attribute points to Technical Ability to unlock some important perks. Prioritize acquiring Bolt and its associated perks early on to boost your Tech Weapon's damage. You can also allocate perk points to skills that can enhance your Cyberware capabilities, such as All Things Cyber.
It's also recommended to invest in Glutton for War and its related perks, as they complement the effects of Adrenaline Rush found in the Body attribute.
Cool Attribute Perks
Main Perks
- Focus
- Deadeye
- Nerves of Tungsten-Steel
Secondary Perks
- No Sweat
- Rinse and Reload
- Head to Head
- Deep Breath
- California Reaper
- Quick Draw
- High Noon
- Long Shot
If you want to run tech weapon snipers as your secondary weapon, allocate perks to the Body perk tree. Take Adrenaline Rush and other perks that enhance your health and health regeneration to improve survivability in combat. The Glutton for War perks from the Technical Ability attribute can have a direct impact on Adrenaline Rush, making health items even more effective.
Final attribute point distribution
- Body: 17
- Intelligence: 4
- Technical Ability: 20
- Cool: 20
- Reflexes: 20
Relic Skills
1) Vulnerability Analytics
With this Relic skill, you can identify the weak points of your enemies, allowing you to land critical hits with a 100% chance and providing a 25% armor penetration bonus.
- Machine Learning: This skill increases your chances of finding vulnerabilities by 10% and can stack up to five times. It also boosts your critical damage by 5%.
2) Emergency Cloaking
This Relic skill improves your Optical Camo cyberware, allowing you to exit a battle with ease.
Tech Weapon build cyberware requirements
Here are the following cyberware parts you need for this Tech Weapon build:
- Tetratronic Rippler MK.5
- Projectile Launch System
- Kiroshi Cockatrice Optics
- Microgenerator
- Immovable Force
- Feedback Circuit
- Heal on Kill
- Reinforced Tendons
- Self-ICE
- Para Bellum
- Bionic Joints
- Subdermal Armor
- Optical Camo
- Cellular Adapter
This wraps up our Tech Weapon build guide for Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0. Check this article for more build guides.