Best EA FC 24 Ultimate Team squad under 250k (May 2024)

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified May 09, 2024 08:35 GMT
This team is cheap and overpowered (Image via EA Sports)
This team is cheap and overpowered (Image via EA Sports)

With Team of the Season being in full swing, there are plenty of new Ultimate Team players who are on a budget and might need the best EA FC 24 Ultimate Team squad under 250k. Gamers have been provided with a plethora of cheap and affordable meta cards during the ongoing event, which can compete against some of the most expensive items in the game on the virtual pitch.

While major league Team of the Season cards are certainly expensive, the Mixed Leagues TOTS and women's league TOTS rosters have some exciting options that are accessible to even newcomers due to their low price. Combining these items with some overpowered special cards from previous events can form the best EA FC 24 Ultimate Team squad under 250k.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions. Card prices can change with time.

This is the best EA FC 24 Ultimate Team squad under 250k

With how useful PlayStyles are in the current meta of the game, it is extremely important to choose the right set of players when building the best EA FC 24 Ultimate Team squad under 250k. All new Team of the Season players have at least two PlayStyle+ traits, making even lower-tier TOTS players extremely usable.

These players are overpowered (Image via EA Sports)
These players are overpowered (Image via EA Sports)

When having to pick a squad on a low budget, it is best to look for minor-league Team of the Season cards. This includes the female side of the sport as well, as some women attackers are extremely cheap and overpowered in the current state of the transfer market.

This is the best starting eleven for this budget

These players can be used in a 442, 4231, or 4321 formation to form the best EA FC 24 Ultimate Team squad under 250K:

Player NameCard Type and RatingCurrent Price
Melvine Malard (ST)TOTS Moments (93)40,000
Elisabeth Terland (ST)TOTS Live (90)19,000
Maximilian Beier (LM)TOTS Live (89)25,000
Karim Adeyemi (RM)TOTS Moments (90)28,000
Katie Zelem (CM)TOTS (92)30,000
Ben Sheaf (CM)TOTS Live (89)19,000
Leif Davis (LB)TOTS (91)17,000
Waldemar Anton (CB)TOTS (90)27,000
Mohamed Simakan (CB)FC Pro Live (88)16,000
Kyle Walker-Pieters (RB)TOTS (89)17,000
Gregor Kobel (GK)Gold (87)9,000

By combining all of the prices from this lineup, the overall expected cost of this squad comes to just under 250,000 coins in the current state of the transfer market. While these prices can be subject to change over time, the variation should keep the cost threshold within reason.

Both strikers in this formation are from the Barclays WSL and possess the stats and attributes needed to be amazing attackers in the current meta. Bundesliga TOTS players Beier and Adeyemi are extremely fast, which makes them excellent wingers who can finish and pass as well. The midfield and defense consist of players who have the pace required to catch up to any attacker. All these factors combine to make this the best EA FC 24 Ultimate Team squad under 250k.

Check out our other EA FC 24 articles:

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी