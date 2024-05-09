Best EA FC 24 Ultimate Team squad under 250k (May 2024)

With Team of the Season being in full swing, there are plenty of new Ultimate Team players who are on a budget and might need the best EA FC 24 Ultimate Team squad under 250k. Gamers have been provided with a plethora of cheap and affordable meta cards during the ongoing event, which can compete against some of the most expensive items in the game on the virtual pitch.

While major league Team of the Season cards are certainly expensive, the Mixed Leagues TOTS and women's league TOTS rosters have some exciting options that are accessible to even newcomers due to their low price. Combining these items with some overpowered special cards from previous events can form the best EA FC 24 Ultimate Team squad under 250k.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions. Card prices can change with time.

This is the best EA FC 24 Ultimate Team squad under 250k

With how useful PlayStyles are in the current meta of the game, it is extremely important to choose the right set of players when building the best EA FC 24 Ultimate Team squad under 250k. All new Team of the Season players have at least two PlayStyle+ traits, making even lower-tier TOTS players extremely usable.

These players are overpowered (Image via EA Sports)

When having to pick a squad on a low budget, it is best to look for minor-league Team of the Season cards. This includes the female side of the sport as well, as some women attackers are extremely cheap and overpowered in the current state of the transfer market.

This is the best starting eleven for this budget

These players can be used in a 442, 4231, or 4321 formation to form the best EA FC 24 Ultimate Team squad under 250K:

Player Name Card Type and Rating Current Price Melvine Malard (ST) TOTS Moments (93) 40,000 Elisabeth Terland (ST) TOTS Live (90) 19,000 Maximilian Beier (LM) TOTS Live (89) 25,000 Karim Adeyemi (RM) TOTS Moments (90) 28,000 Katie Zelem (CM) TOTS (92) 30,000 Ben Sheaf (CM) TOTS Live (89) 19,000 Leif Davis (LB) TOTS (91) 17,000 Waldemar Anton (CB) TOTS (90) 27,000 Mohamed Simakan (CB) FC Pro Live (88) 16,000 Kyle Walker-Pieters (RB) TOTS (89) 17,000 Gregor Kobel (GK) Gold (87) 9,000

By combining all of the prices from this lineup, the overall expected cost of this squad comes to just under 250,000 coins in the current state of the transfer market. While these prices can be subject to change over time, the variation should keep the cost threshold within reason.

Both strikers in this formation are from the Barclays WSL and possess the stats and attributes needed to be amazing attackers in the current meta. Bundesliga TOTS players Beier and Adeyemi are extremely fast, which makes them excellent wingers who can finish and pass as well. The midfield and defense consist of players who have the pace required to catch up to any attacker. All these factors combine to make this the best EA FC 24 Ultimate Team squad under 250k.

