Best early-game Armor set in Grounded 2, and how to get it

The Armor set in Grounded 2 is a crucial item that you will need to survive in this action-adventure game. Although some would spend most of the time collecting resources and trying to survive, fighting and protecting themselves against enemies in the park is essential to progressing in the game. This is where Armor sets come in clutch, as they can help you survive lethal attacks from boss fights or when traversing through guarded territory.

Obtaining an Armor set in Grounded 2 should naturally be one of your top priorities. Being able to take a few hits in the game and surviving can sometimes be more important than dealing damage to defeat your enemies.

This article will highlight the best early-game Armor set in Grounded 2 that you can get.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

What is the best early-game Armor set in Grounded 2?

Here is a quick overview of some of the best Armor sets in Grounded 2 that you can utilize to make adventuring easier:

Red Ant Armor set

Red Ants are commonly available in the starting area and other neighbouring locations. This makes acquiring the necessary items easier and can be a great choice for the early game. You should also try to utilize weapons made from Red Ant materials to trigger the mods that come with the Armor set. Here are the items that complete the set alongside the mods:

Red Ant Hand Guards

Red Ant Head Helmet

Red Ant Knee Guards

Modifier 1 (Rogue Armor): The last attack in a 3-hit attack has increased chances to deal critical damage.

The last attack in a 3-hit attack has increased chances to deal critical damage. Modifier 2 (Attack Stamina): Stamina required for weapons made with Red Ant material is reduced.

Grub Armor set

The Grub Armor set is one of the easiest to make and great for frontliner builds if you wish to fight enemies. The Grubs are quite easy to find once you start digging around and sifting through the dirt. Here are the items of the set and its mods:

Grub Leggings

Grub Vest

Grub Goggles

Modifier 1 (Ranger Armor): You can deal higher damage to enemy weak points.

You can deal higher damage to enemy weak points. Modifier 2 (Quickcharge): Stamina draining is reduced for blocked attacks, enabling you to fight for a longer period.

Grounded 2 features several difficult opponents (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Acorn Armor set

The Acorn Armor set can potentially be a good starting tank build, which you can use to take hits and survive when exploring. It is a good choice for a balanced build and can also be crafted with ease. All resources required for this set are mostly available around the starting and nearby areas. Here are the parts of the set and its mods:

Acorn Plate

Acorn Greaves

Acorn Face Mask

Modifier 1 (Fighter Armor): Melee attacks have an increased ability to create threat.

Melee attacks have an increased ability to create threat. Modifier 2 (Max Health): You can enjoy a larger health pool with the armor.

Ladybug Armor set

This is one of the more difficult sets to craft, as you would need to conquer Ladybugs. These enemies are difficult to eliminate in the early game and require you to have proper attack and regeneration equipment. If you succeed in such expeditions, you can build the complete set and enjoy its mods:

Ladybug Shin Guards

Ladybug Chestplate

Ladybug Face Plate

Modifier 1 (Fighter Armor): All melee attacks can create more threat.

All melee attacks can create more threat. Modifier 2 (Bargain Block): Stamina draining is greatly reduced for blocked attacks, so you can keep attacking for longer durations.

