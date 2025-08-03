Where to get Crow Feather Pieces in Grounded 2

Crow Feather Pieces in Grounded 2 are a valuable early-game resource that players would want to collect as soon as possible. They're mainly used to craft arrows and the Marksman's Cap, making them essential if you need long-ranged weapons. While they can be a bit tricky to spot, some locations are quite close to your first base.

On that note, here’s everything you need to know about how to get and use Crow Feather Pieces in Grounded 2.

Everything you need to know about Crow Feather Pieces in Grounded 2

How to get

Crow Feather Pieces are obtained by chopping up Crow Tail Feathers. The feathers are dropped by crows while flying or perched above the yard. You don’t have to fight or kill the bird.

Crow Feather Tail (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@WoWQuest)

Here are the two best early-game locations to find the feather pieces:

South of the Ranger Outpost Snackbar , you can find Crow Feather Pieces along the road in the Entrance area, where you see a blue circular object.

, you can find Crow Feather Pieces along the road in the Entrance area, where you see a blue circular object. Slightly southeast of the spot mentioned above, there's another location on the lower ground (near another landmark) that has Crow Feather Pieces. However, note that you might run into a Bombardier Beetle here while harvesting the feather.

How to use

Collecting the Crow Feather Pieces (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@WoWQuest)

Once you harvest Crow Feather Pieces in Grounded 2, they can be analyzed at any Workbench or Workstation to unlock various new crafting recipes:

Bunk Bed : 8 Weed Stem, 5 Acorn Shell, 5 Crow Feather Piece

: 8 Weed Stem, 5 Acorn Shell, 5 Crow Feather Piece Simple Bed : 4 Weed Stem, 4 Clay, 2 Acorn Shell, 6 Crude Rope, 2 Crow Feather Piece

: 4 Weed Stem, 4 Clay, 2 Acorn Shell, 6 Crude Rope, 2 Crow Feather Piece Pointy Rounds : 20 Thistle Needle, 1 Crow Feather Piece

: 20 Thistle Needle, 1 Crow Feather Piece Marksman’s Cap : 5 Blueberry Leather, 5 Silk Rope, 5 Crow Feather Piece

: 5 Blueberry Leather, 5 Silk Rope, 5 Crow Feather Piece Feather Arrow: 3 Silk Rope, 1 Crow Feather Piece

Additionally, the Feather Arrow can be upgraded into special types:

Venom Arrow: 5 Feather Arrow, 1 Spider Venom

5 Feather Arrow, 1 Spider Venom Mint Arrow: 10 Feather Arrow, 1 Mint Shard

10 Feather Arrow, 1 Mint Shard Spicy Arrow: 10 Feather Arrow, 1 Spicy Shard

10 Feather Arrow, 1 Spicy Shard Disruptor Arrow: 5 Feather Arrow, 1 O.R.C. Receiver

That’s everything you need to know about Crow Feather Pieces in Grounded 2.

