How to build Workbench in Grounded 2

The Workbench is an important element for survival in Grounded 2, as it allows you to craft and build essential armor and weapons. Grounded 2 is a single-player or co-op survival adventure game where you're shrunk down and must explore a massive backyard, with tall blades of grass, oversized insects, and other natural elements you'd normally overlook.

The title is currently available in early access for PC and Xbox, as of July 29, 2025.

Since the Workbench plays a key role in gameplay, you'll need to follow a specific procedure to unlock its blueprint and gather the necessary materials to craft it. In this article, we'll provide a step-by-step guide on how to craft a Workbench in Grounded 2.

Procedure to build a Workbench in Grounded 2

You can build a Workbench fairly early in Grounded 2, though not immediately. First, you’ll need to progress slightly through the main storyline until you reach the objective titled “Pick up an Omni-Tool.”

At the beginning, you’ll be prompted to explore your surroundings, follow a short training course to the exit, and answer an incoming call. This completes the initial to-do list called “Do It for BURG.L.”

Next, your objective will shift to locating the Ranger Outpost. Once you reach it, head inside. You’ll be tasked with picking up an Omni-Tool, six of which are displayed inside the outpost. Simply walk up and collect any one of them. By default, the Omni-Tool will be an Omni-Axe, which is a required prerequisite for crafting the Workbench.

With the Omni-Axe in hand, head outside and look for tall green grass. Approach it and use your axe to chop it down. When the grass falls, it will break apart into Grass Planks.

These can’t be stored, but can be carried. Pick up a plank and bring it to the Research Analyzer, located in the same chamber where you collected the Omni-Tool. Once the analysis is complete, the Workbench blueprint will be unlocked.

Following that, step outside and open your Construction Menu by pressing B on your keyboard or the Up button on your controller.

To craft the Workbench, you’ll need the following materials:

3x Grass Plank

4x Spring

2x Sap

These resources are not tough to come across. Springs are small, two-leaf plants. For Sap, check around the roots of trees; they can be easily spotted.

Once you’ve collected all the required materials, open the Construction Menu again, select the Workbench, and place the blueprint at your preferred location. Move close to it and use the gathered items to complete the construction.

The quickest way to build the Workbench is to collect Springs and Sap while progressing toward the Omni-Tool objective. That way, once you acquire the Omni-Axe, you can craft the Workbench immediately without needing to backtrack.

That covers everything you need to know about building a Workbench in Grounded 2.

