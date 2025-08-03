How to find and defeat Cockroach Queen in Grounded 2

The Cockroach Queen in Grounded 2 is one of the game’s toughest and most well-hidden bosses. She guards some powerful loot and a unique weapon that can help you easily progress through the game's harder areas. As a beginner, it might be difficult to find and defeat the Cockroach Queen.
On that note, here’s everything you need to know about the Cockroach Queen in Grounded 2.
Everything you need to know about the Cockroach Queen in Grounded 2
How to find
You can find the Cockroach Queen hidden deep inside the Toxic Anthill, which is located in the southeastern corner of the Snackbar Front area. This spot is near the place where the map touches the Picnic Table and Grass Games sections.
Here's how you can reach the Cockroach Queen's lair:
- Enter the Toxic Anthill.
- Once you see the first toxic puddles made by leaking spray paint, turn left.
- Keep moving forward and defeat any Cockroach Nymphs and regular Cockroaches you find.
- You will find the queen in the final room.
You will know that you are close when more enemies start spawning and the air starts getting thicker.
How to defeat
When you enter the Queen’s chamber, you’ll need to drop down to reach her. She is aggressive and will attack immediately. Here are some important things to keep in mind while fighting her:
- While there's no exact known weakness, she seems to resist Gas, Fresh, Spicy, and Venom damage types. So avoid using the weapons with those effects.
- Make sure that you and your teammates have a torch, as the lighting in the cave is really dim.
- The Cockroach Queen uses a Sizzline Liquid Attack that you can dodge by staying mobile and watching her movement.
- Distract the queen using your Buggy companion so that you can go in for safe attacks.
Once you defeat the Cockroach Queen, you can harvest 1x Roach Head and 6x Roach Chunks. You will also find the Toxic Anthill Optical Disk collectible. If you have a Level 2 Axe, you can chop the mushrooms in the cave to reveal the Gloom Skewer.
That’s everything you need to know about the Cockroach Queen in Grounded 2.
