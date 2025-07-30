Grubs and Larvae in Grounded 2 are kinds of insects that can help you with valuable resources. Both are usually found on the ground just about anywhere on the map, though they may be difficult to locate for newer players. Grubs are valuable for their hides, which can be used as a resource for crafting various things, such as the Grub Vest or the Canteen. On the other hand, Larvae can be harvested for their spikes and more.

This article will explain how you can find Grubs and Larvae in Grounded 2.

Finding Grubs and Larvae in Grounded 2 explained

Dig when the digging icon appears after finding a burrowed grub (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@VideoGameDataBank)

Finding Grubs and Larvae in Grounded 2 can be random. They are often scattered across the map in different locations, and sometimes, you may have to run around a little bit before you come across one of them. However, it's important to first prepare for the encounter.

You must upgrade your Omni-Shovel. To do so, get a Grass Seed and take it to any Ranger Outpost where you can upgrade your tools. With the Omni-Shovel in hand, you can go around looking for a Grub. These insects often burrow under the soil and make loud noises while moving around.

Their movement is visible, and if you see them, you can simply attack them with the shovel, forcing them to come out of the soil. You'll be able to kill them with ease, and that's how you get your Grub Hide.

Dealing with the Larva bugs in the game is easier. You can find them anywhere in the game, but specifically, they may be easily found in the Snackbar region in Grounded 2. You can fight them with your weapons, and killing them will allow you to harvest them for the necessary resources.

You can craft valuable weapons with Larva Spikes, apart from other important items, making them a key resource.

That's it. You now know how to find Grubs and Larvae in Grounded 2. Certain areas may have a higher density of these creatures, but generally, you may run into them at any point during your regular gameplay.

