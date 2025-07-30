How to get Blueberry Leather in Grounded 2

Blueberry Leather in Grounded 2 is an essential crafting component for creating various pieces of armor. This late-game item can be crafted using Blueberry Chunks, which are acquired from the fruit. They are located in the extreme corners of the map and may require you to clash with some deadly bugs, including the Orb Weaver that can one-shot you without good armor.

That said, if you’re lucky, you can still get some blueberries early without a fight. But first, you need to know where to find them. This guide will walk you through the process.

Where to find blueberries and craft Blueberry Leather in Grounded 2

Blueberries can be found on top of a picnic table and near an Ice Cream Cart (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

To craft Blueberry Leather, you must first break some blueberries to acquire chunks. They can be found across two locations on the map: The Picnic Table and the Ice Cream Cart. Both areas are filled with deadly bugs.

The Ice Cream Cart area is a much safer choice, as you can sneak past enemies and get the loot. Although there is a massive bee in the area, you can grab the blueberries from the trees in the distance. Once you find a blueberry, smash it with the Omni-Tool, take the chunks, and turn them into Blueberry Leather using a workbench. Three chunks will grant one piece of leather.

Blueberries and Orb Weaver on Picnic Table (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Meanwhile, the Picnic Table requires you to climb up the cloth with spiders and mites. The area containing blueberries will have an Orb Weaver spider that you must first defeat.

To climb the Picnic Table, go up the cloth and cross a wooden bridge to the other side of the table with a briefcase. Kill the smaller enemies and enter the cooler to reach the top of the table – you will find a small gap under the cloth. It is filled with blueberries and an Orb Weaver weaving spiderweb.

Blueberry Leather uses in Grounded 2

Blueberry Chunks can be used to craft Blueberry Leather (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Here are all the items that use Blueberry Leather in their crafting recipe:

Ladybug Faceplate: 1 Ladybug Head, 2 Ladybug Parts, and 3 Blueberry Leather

1 Ladybug Head, 2 Ladybug Parts, and 3 Blueberry Leather Bee Face Mask: 4 Bee Fuzz, 1 Bee Stinger, and 2 Blueberry Leather

4 Bee Fuzz, 1 Bee Stinger, and 2 Blueberry Leather Marksman’s Cap: 5 Crow Feather Piece, 5 Blueberry Leather, and 5 Silk Rope

5 Crow Feather Piece, 5 Blueberry Leather, and 5 Silk Rope Wolf Hood: 2 Wolf Spider Fang, 3 Spider Venom, 2 Blueberry Leather

2 Wolf Spider Fang, 3 Spider Venom, 2 Blueberry Leather Northern Mask: 2 Scorpion Venom, 2 Northern Scorpion Chunk, and 2 Blueberry Leather

2 Scorpion Venom, 2 Northern Scorpion Chunk, and 2 Blueberry Leather LadyBug Chestplate: 2 Flower Petals, 4 Ladybug Parts, and 4 Blueberry Leather

2 Flower Petals, 4 Ladybug Parts, and 4 Blueberry Leather Bee Shoulder Pads: 5 Bee Fuzz, 3 Silk Rope, and 4 Blueberry Leather

5 Bee Fuzz, 3 Silk Rope, and 4 Blueberry Leather Wolf Spaulders: 5 Wolf Spider Chunk, 4 Silk Rope, and 4 Blueberry Leather

5 Wolf Spider Chunk, 4 Silk Rope, and 4 Blueberry Leather Northern Spaulders: 2 Northern Scorpion Stinger, 2 Northern Scorpion Chunk, and 4 Blueberry Leather

2 Northern Scorpion Stinger, 2 Northern Scorpion Chunk, and 4 Blueberry Leather Butterfly Robe: 2 Blue Butterfly Wings, 2 Blue Butterfly Scales, and 5 Blueberry Leather

2 Blue Butterfly Wings, 2 Blue Butterfly Scales, and 5 Blueberry Leather Ladybug Shin Guards: 5 Ladybug Parts, 4 Blueberry Leather, and 4 Flower Petals

5 Ladybug Parts, 4 Blueberry Leather, and 4 Flower Petals Bee Shin Guards: 4 Bee Fuzz, 4 Silk Rope, and 4 Blueberry Leather

4 Bee Fuzz, 4 Silk Rope, and 4 Blueberry Leather Wolf Leggings: 4 Wolf Spider Chunk, 3 Silk Rope, and 2 Blueberry Leather

4 Wolf Spider Chunk, 3 Silk Rope, and 2 Blueberry Leather Northern Breeches: 3 Silk Rope, 4 Northern Scorpion Chunk, and 3 Blueberry Leather

3 Silk Rope, 4 Northern Scorpion Chunk, and 3 Blueberry Leather Butterfly Boots: 5 Blue Butterfly Chunk, 3 Silk Rope, and 4 Blueberry Leather

5 Blue Butterfly Chunk, 3 Silk Rope, and 4 Blueberry Leather Blueberry Bandages: 1 Blueberry Leather and 1 Caterpillar Goop

Blueberry Leather is a late-game item. Thus, you need not focus on acquiring it early on. Focus on improving your Brainpower by scanning new items you obtain and crafting basic armor to survive the night.

Here are some guides to get you started:

