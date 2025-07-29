Acorns in Grounded 2 are an important item for crafting gear early on. They were also present in the first game and are used for crafting some of the essential items, including Hatchery, which is a quest requirement. Acorns aren’t rare to find, but can be hard to spot due to their ability to blend with the mud, so be on the lookout.

Once you find a good spot to farm Acorns, you don't need to worry about running out, as they respawn every 24 hours.

How to get Acorns in Grounded 2

Move towards the massive tree to find Acorns (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

Acorns can be found anywhere, but if you open the map, one of the best places to farm them is the bottom left area of the map near the Snackbar Ranger Outpost. More specifically, look out for the massive Acorn tree in that direction, around which you’ll get enough supply to last forever.

You don’t need to go near the tree itself, as simply heading towards its general location will leave you surrounded by Acorns. As you get closer to the tree, Acorn sightings will be more frequent, but we suggest you don’t get greedy, especially in the early stages of the game.

There are plenty of spiders roaming in the area, ready to make you their next snack. Traveling at night is also not recommended. Take what you can find, craft better gear, and come back prepared. However, if you must venture deep early on, craft some basic weapons, like a bow, to engage bugs from a distance.

How to use Acorns in Grounded 2

Beware of the spider near these Acorns (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

After finding an Acorn, you’ll need to harvest it for its parts. To do that, you’ll need Omni-Tool, which acts as an all-in-one tool in Grounded 2. It will be available early in the story and can be used to break the Acorn into Acorn Bits, Shells, and Tops.

The Shells and Tops are used for crafting storage containers, wall mounts, Acorn turrets, fences, railings, stairs, and various other useful items. It is also used to make the Acorn armor set, which will be required as you progress further into the game.

Acorn Bits are used in cooking. While you don’t cook and eat them directly, they are used in cooking recipes for various items. However, if you are farming Acorns, the Shells and Tops should be the priority, as there are various other sources for food.

