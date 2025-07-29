How to reach the Communication Array in Grounded 2

Nearing the end of the Incoming Transmission quest in Grounded 2, you'll be asked to find a way to the Communication Array. It will be ringing on the other side of a locked door in the Ranger Station bunker. Initially, it will seem like there's some sort of secret method to bypass the door - but the way is actually a detour out back.

Ad

If you're stuck on this stage of the tutorial quest in Grounded 2, this guide is for you.

Grounded 2: How to find a way to the Communication Array

It's actually a pretty simple detour (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

The way to the Communication Array is actually made quite explicit in the quest description if you open the journal menu: you have to access the cave system visible through the glass.

Ad

Trending

Backtrack and exit the Ranger Station, and then immediately take a left turn, and go around the hill (or I suppose I should call it a mound?). The quest objective marker will point you in the correct direction here, and after some circling, you'll see the hole into the cave system across a muddy pool of water.

The carven gets quite dark thorughout its passage, so the game suggests you craft a Torch to get through this point. You can stop to get some dry grass chunks and kill some mites here, but in reality, the cave is quite navigable even without a torch.

Ad

Instead, we suggest you look for the grass blades with florets on top, as these drop Grass Seeds in Grounded 2. This is because a Grass Seed is required to unlock the Omni-Shovel update, which the mission asks you to do anyway (resulting in some backtracking if you don't have the foreknowledge).

Inside the cave, there will still be a couple of mites pouncing on you in the dark, so be prepared with your spear. There's also some Raw Science to pick up (the pink orb), which you definitely shouldn't skip.

Ad

Don't forget the chest inside (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

Further in, you'll see a floodlight and an opening where you can access the room with the Communication Array. The mechanical door here is not operational, so go through the broken glass panel on the side.

Ad

After you pick up the call, Sloane debriefs you on the situation and gives you further tasks. If you already got the Grass Seed here as suggested, you can get your Omni-Tool upgraded, and also chart out some Ranger Challenges to beat so you can come back and pick up more goodies later.

Before you head out, unlock the chest in the corner of the room - it gives you some stamina regen-boosting potions.

Ad

Check out our other guides on Grounded 2:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sambit Pal Sambit Pal is an esports Journalist on Gaming and MMO at Sportskeeda. He has Master's degree in English Literature. In his spare time, he is an amateur sleuth trying to trace the Riven Mafia in Warframe, and a recovering Bethesda modding addict. He also secretly enjoys action Roguelites, a severe lack of gitting gud notwithstanding. Know More