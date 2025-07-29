How to get a torch in Grounded 2

A torch is one of the basic survival tools in Grounded 2. The main purpose of this item is to illuminate an area, and if you’re out venturing in the dark, having a torch is necessary. Not only does it improve your chances of survival against lurking danger, but it also helps in locating resources in the dark.

Let’s find out what raw materials you need to craft a torch in Grounded 2, and how you can acquire them.

How to acquire a torch in Grounded 2

Torches are essential for exploring caves (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

Making a torch is as easy as the first game, probably even easier since the recipe remains the same, but without the Crude Rope. Your first-ever torch will be crafted as part of an onboarding quest named Light It Up to explore a dark cave, and is required to progress the campaign.

Here are the crafting requirements for a torch:

Sprig x2

Sap x1

Dry Grass Chunk x3

Sprigs are small grasses with two leaves (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

Sprig is a small grass with two leaves that look exactly as shown in the crafting menu. They are about the size of your character and can be found growing every few steps. Harvesting one plant will grant two Sprigs, which will complete one of the crafting requirements.

Sap is an orange sticky substance stuck on the roots. They look like melted caramel and are easy to spot, but you won’t be able to break them just yet. Instead, look for small blobs that can be harvested manually. Even if you only need one to craft the torch, pick up a few more as backup.

Dry grass has a yellowish color (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

Dry Grass Chunks can be acquired by chopping down dry grass. They are present among the regular grass and Sprigs, and can be identified by their yellowish hue, which matches the actual dry grass. Upon getting close, you’ll get a prompt to chop it down using the omni-tool and collect the fallen chunks.

Once you have all the ingredients, press Z on your keyboard to bring up the spiral menu and locate the torch in the bottom window. Press Spacebar to craft the torch and V to equip it and progress through the quest.

