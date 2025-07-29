How to find Grass Seeds in Grounded 2

The Omni-Tool in Grounded 2 can be fashioned into a Shovel, but you need Grass Seeds for that. The game gives you the task to get this crucial upgrade very early on, and thankfully, the location of Grass Seeds is not far away. As experience from other survival-craft games leads one to believe, this should drop from just chopping grass.

That's not the wrong idea, but not all blades of grass drop Grass Seed in Grounded 2. Like with many other things in this game, you need to look up to figure out the key.

How to obtain Grass Seed in Grounded 2

This is precisely what you're looking for

Grass Seeds specifically drop from grass that has florets (pointy yellow grass flowers) on top.

There are not many early cases where you need this resource in Grounded 2, so if you're looking this up, you were likely led here by the Omni-Shovel upgrade.

So to start with, exit the cave system from back where you came, and then return into the greenery. Look for the blades of grass that have spiky flowers on top, which are relatively easy to spot even at night. You should search for green grass clusters rather than dry grass. After you've found one, identify its stem, and then get to chopping.

Now, here's the tricky part: after you chop the grass with the Omni-Axe, you'll need to physically pick up the Grass Seed - so make sure it doesn't roll away into the shrubbery before you spot it. Multiple Seeds can drop from cutting down one grass stem.

Even though the Grass Seed looks massive, it doesn't weigh much in Grounded 2. You just need one for the upgrade in the early-game, so nab it and run back to the Ranger Station to turn it in.

There's not much use for Grass Seeds we have found in Grounded 2 so far - neither in crafting gear, nor in building furniture or construction material. The only use right now seems to be the first tier of Omni-Shovel, but that's probably because the game is still in Early Access.

That being said, the Omni-Shovel is an indispensable tool to progress - you can dig up all sorts of stuff with it, starting with (but not limited to) grubs and larvae.

