All classes in Grounded 2, and what they do

Grounded 2 features four unique classes to select from, each coming with its unique perks that benefit the type of weapon you use. The best part is that you aren’t restricted to a single class and can switch at any moment. This feature allows more flexible builds, especially in a solo scenario where you have to face multiple enemy types alone.

Here’s everything you need to know about classes in this game.

All you need to know about classes in Grounded 2

Classes in Grounded 2 are similar to the class system in any other game. However, you need not go on epic quests to unlock them. Instead, all you need to do is craft armor for that specific class that provides a buff that encourages a particular gameplay style.

Fighter

Fighter armor (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Fighters play the role of a tank and specialize in taking on the aggression of enemies. When fighting as this class, your melee hits will generate threat, a status effect that will force the enemy to attack you instead of anyone else.

All Fighter armors:

Acorn Face Mask

Ladybug Faceplate

Roach Helmet

Snail Shell Casque

Acorn Plate

Ladybug Chestplate

Roach Chestplate

Snail Shell Plastron

Acorn Greavers

Ladybug Shin Guards

Roach Greavers

Snail Shell Greavers

Rouge

Rouge armor (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Rouges are all about dealing critical hits with their weapons. This class gains an increased critical hit rate in the last attack of a three-hit combo. Using dagger-type weapons will guarantee a critical hit that can deal a massive amount of damage to enemies.

All Rouge armors:

Red Ant Helmet

Northern Mask

Weaver Hood

Wolf Hood

Red Ant Arm Guards

Northern Spaulders

Weaver Spaulders

Wolf Spaulders

Northern Breeches

Weaver Leggings

Wolf Leggings

Mage

Mage armor (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Mages are the magic users of Grounded 2, which might seem off, considering the game revolves around science. This class gets a stamina cost reduction while using a staff, allowing you to continue raining spells on enemies.

All Mage armors:

Butterfly Circlet

Sizzling Circlet

Sizzling Robes

Butterfly Robes

Sizzling Boots

Butterfly Boots

Ranger

Ranger armor (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Ranger is the ranged class and they perform best with bows and spears. Equipping armor for this class provides a bonus damage when attacking the enemy's weak points. Moreover, this buff applies to the various elemental arrows in the game.

All Ranger armors:

Grub Goggles

Bee Face Mask

Markman’s Cap

Grub Vest

Bee Shoulder Pads

Grub Leggings

Bee Shin Guards

An important thing to note while selecting a class is that the game does not restrict you from playing how you want. You can be a Fighter and wield a staff at the same time, or choose to wear an armor piece for different classes.

