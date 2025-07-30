  • home icon
All classes in Grounded 2, and what they do

By Mayank Singh Rathour
Published Jul 30, 2025 18:04 GMT
Classes can alter gameplay in Grounded 2 (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)
Classes can affect gameplay significantly in Grounded 2 (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Grounded 2 features four unique classes to select from, each coming with its unique perks that benefit the type of weapon you use. The best part is that you aren’t restricted to a single class and can switch at any moment. This feature allows more flexible builds, especially in a solo scenario where you have to face multiple enemy types alone.

Here’s everything you need to know about classes in this game.

All you need to know about classes in Grounded 2

Classes in Grounded 2 are similar to the class system in any other game. However, you need not go on epic quests to unlock them. Instead, all you need to do is craft armor for that specific class that provides a buff that encourages a particular gameplay style.

Fighter

Fighter armor (Image via Xbox Game Studios)
Fighter armor (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Fighters play the role of a tank and specialize in taking on the aggression of enemies. When fighting as this class, your melee hits will generate threat, a status effect that will force the enemy to attack you instead of anyone else.

All Fighter armors:

  • Acorn Face Mask
  • Ladybug Faceplate
  • Roach Helmet
  • Snail Shell Casque
  • Acorn Plate
  • Ladybug Chestplate
  • Roach Chestplate
  • Snail Shell Plastron
  • Acorn Greavers
  • Ladybug Shin Guards
  • Roach Greavers
  • Snail Shell Greavers

Rouge

Rouge armor (Image via Xbox Game Studios)
Rouge armor (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Rouges are all about dealing critical hits with their weapons. This class gains an increased critical hit rate in the last attack of a three-hit combo. Using dagger-type weapons will guarantee a critical hit that can deal a massive amount of damage to enemies.

All Rouge armors:

  • Red Ant Helmet
  • Northern Mask
  • Weaver Hood
  • Wolf Hood
  • Red Ant Arm Guards
  • Northern Spaulders
  • Weaver Spaulders
  • Wolf Spaulders
  • Northern Breeches
  • Weaver Leggings
  • Wolf Leggings

Mage

Mage armor (Image via Xbox Game Studios)
Mage armor (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Mages are the magic users of Grounded 2, which might seem off, considering the game revolves around science. This class gets a stamina cost reduction while using a staff, allowing you to continue raining spells on enemies.

All Mage armors:

  • Butterfly Circlet
  • Sizzling Circlet
  • Sizzling Robes
  • Butterfly Robes
  • Sizzling Boots
  • Butterfly Boots

Ranger

Ranger armor (Image via Xbox Game Studios)
Ranger armor (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Ranger is the ranged class and they perform best with bows and spears. Equipping armor for this class provides a bonus damage when attacking the enemy's weak points. Moreover, this buff applies to the various elemental arrows in the game.

All Ranger armors:

  • Grub Goggles
  • Bee Face Mask
  • Markman’s Cap
  • Grub Vest
  • Bee Shoulder Pads
  • Grub Leggings
  • Bee Shin Guards

An important thing to note while selecting a class is that the game does not restrict you from playing how you want. You can be a Fighter and wield a staff at the same time, or choose to wear an armor piece for different classes.

Mayank Singh Rathour

Mayank Singh Rathour

Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.

Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.

When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs.

