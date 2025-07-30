How to break cracked rocks in Grounded 2

Cracked rocks in Grounded 2 act as obstacles that you must break to overcome. These often guard valuable resources, such as a Milk Molar. Breaking cracked rocks is not too difficult, but you will need to craft an explosive in order to do it. Regions such as the Picnic Table and the Fire Pit have some locations guarded by these rocks.

Ad

This article will explain how you can craft your explosives in order to break cracked rocks in Grounded 2.

Breaking cracked rocks in Grounded 2 explained

You'll need the Omni-Hammer to break chilli candies (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@Trophy Tom)

Long story short, you will need explosives such as the Bratburst Bomb to break cracked rocks in Grounded 2. Once you break them, you can enter the location they're covering up and find valuable resources.

Ad

Trending

Here is what you'll need to craft a Bratburst Bomb in Grounded 2:

1x red ant egg

2x spicy shard

4x mite fang

3x dry grass chunks

You can find the Bratburst Bomb in your crafting list in the Workbench section. Here's what to do if you don't have these resources and don't know where to get them from in Grounded 2:

You can explore any anthills in the game to find a red ant egg. These are not very rare, and you should be able to find them easily.

The mite fang can be found by dealing with lawn mites, and finally, the dry grass chunks are self-explanatory.

Perhaps the only complicated items in the list are spicy shards. To get them, you need to break chilli candies with the Omni-Hammer. You can find these candies under the tablecloth close to the Picnic Table zone, among other regions.

Once you get them, you can take them to any Ranger Outpost and put them in a resource analyzer.

Once you have all the materials, you can craft the Bratburst Bomb and use it to break cracked rocks in Grounded 2.

Ad

Once you have the Bratburst Bomb ready to go, you can simply chuck it at the cracked rocks. When it explodes, it will take the barrier down and reveal whatever is hidden behind. You can then enter the blocked region and retrieve the resources within.

Read more Grounded 2 articles from Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prit Chauhan Prit is an observer, writer, and enthusiastic player of several FPS games. He's been playing games for far longer than he has been writing about them which gives him the unique perspective of a hardened player. He's also spent years writing content, novels, songs, and short stories to master his grip on the written word. Know More