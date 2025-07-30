  • home icon
  • MMO News
  • All Ranger Challenges in Grounded 2 (that we've learned so far)

All Ranger Challenges in Grounded 2 (that we've learned so far)

By Mayank Singh Rathour
Published Jul 30, 2025 13:29 GMT
The Ranger Station is one stop for everything (Image via Xbox Game Studios)
The Ranger Station is one stop for everything (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Grounded 2's early game introduces a variety of gameplay elements, including the Ranger Challenges. After making your way into the Communications Array, you’ll come across a Ranger Station. It’s a machine where you can access the challenges — tasks you can complete to earn Raw Science, which is the main currency for upgrading and purchasing crafting recipes.

Ad

The list is long, and not every challenge will be available to complete at the start of your journey.

Ranger Challenges and how to complete them in Grounded 2

Ranger Challenges (Image via Xbox Game Studios)
Ranger Challenges (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

On reaching the Ranger Station for the first time, the machine displayed 47 challenges, but, as mentioned, not everything will be available at once. As you progress through the game or complete various quests, more challenges will unlock at the station.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The only thing visible at the beginning will be the type of challenges they are, along with the categories:

  • Craft: Challenges under this category are related to gathering and crafting items.
  • Survival: Challenges under this category are related to crafting equipments.
  • Kill: Challenges under this category are related to combat.
  • Build: Challenges under this category are related to buildings.

Completing each challenge grants you Raw Science, making them a good way to earn some experience passively. The amount depends on the difficulty of the task.

Ad

Here are all the Ranger Challenges (so far):

NameCategoryChallenge
Clover EndeavorCraftHarvest: Clover Leaf
Clover and OutCraftCraft: Clover Hood
Lean on MeSurvivalBuild: Lean-To
Scout's TrainingSurvivalBuild: Roasting Spit
Fly SwatterKillKill: Gnats
Roughing ItSurvivalCook: Bug meat on campfire
Tuft LuckSurvivalHarvest: Dandelion Tuft
Getting GrubbyKillKill: Grubs
Hydration StationSurvivalCraft: Canteen
Sword and BoardCraftCraft: Weevil Shield
Perfect TimingKillCombat: Perform 5 Perfect Blocks
AcornucopiaCraftHarvest: Acorn Shell
Chest NutBuildBuild: Storage Chest
A Tough Nut to CrackCraftCraft: Acorn Plate
What the Ants OrderedCraftCraft: Ant Bait
Bio BreakKillBreak an enemy's block by using a charged attack 3 times
Soldier SlayerKillKill: Red Soldier Ants
Artful DodgerKillDodge 3 times during combat
MixologistCraftCraft: Smoothies
Ready, Aim...KillPerform 3 charged bow shots on the enemy
Orb CrusherKillKill: Orb Weaver Spiders
Spin Me RoundBuildBuild: Spinning Wheel
Weave Your WeaponCraftCraft: Weaver Daggers
Dash Dash DotKillBreak the enemy's block 3 times with Dash Strikes
Achilles' HeelKillLand 3 hits on an enemy's weakpoint
Bombs AwayKillKill: Bombardier Beetles
Stinky BusinessKillKill: Stinkbug
Fruit by the MillimeterCraftCraft: Blueberry Leather
Sizzling Knife Through ButterKillKill: Blue Butterfly
Teenage MutantSurvivalActivate 2 mutations
TBDBuildTBD
TBDBuildTBD
TBDBuildTBD
TBDKillTBD
TBDBuildTBD
TBDSurvivalTBD
TBDBuildTBD
TBDBuildTBD
TBDKillTBD
TBDBuildTBD
TBDSurvivalTBD
TBDSurvivalTBD
TBDCraftTBD
TBDKillTBD
TBDCraftTBD
TBD Survival TBD
TBD Survival TBD
Ad

The challenges may seem complicated, but progressing through the story and completing all quests will also progress multiple tasks. Additionally, you’ll unlock the previously unknown challenges and acquire Raw Science for upgrading your Omni-Tool.

Here are some guides to get you started:

About the author
Mayank Singh Rathour

Mayank Singh Rathour

Twitter icon

Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.

Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.

When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angad Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications