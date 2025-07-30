All Ranger Challenges in Grounded 2 (that we've learned so far)

Grounded 2's early game introduces a variety of gameplay elements, including the Ranger Challenges. After making your way into the Communications Array, you’ll come across a Ranger Station. It’s a machine where you can access the challenges — tasks you can complete to earn Raw Science, which is the main currency for upgrading and purchasing crafting recipes.

Ad

The list is long, and not every challenge will be available to complete at the start of your journey.

Ranger Challenges and how to complete them in Grounded 2

Ranger Challenges (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

On reaching the Ranger Station for the first time, the machine displayed 47 challenges, but, as mentioned, not everything will be available at once. As you progress through the game or complete various quests, more challenges will unlock at the station.

Ad

Trending

The only thing visible at the beginning will be the type of challenges they are, along with the categories:

Craft: Challenges under this category are related to gathering and crafting items.

Challenges under this category are related to gathering and crafting items. Survival: Challenges under this category are related to crafting equipments.

Challenges under this category are related to crafting equipments. Kill: Challenges under this category are related to combat.

Challenges under this category are related to combat. Build: Challenges under this category are related to buildings.

Completing each challenge grants you Raw Science, making them a good way to earn some experience passively. The amount depends on the difficulty of the task.

Ad

Here are all the Ranger Challenges (so far):

Name Category Challenge Clover Endeavor Craft Harvest: Clover Leaf Clover and Out Craft Craft: Clover Hood Lean on Me Survival Build: Lean-To Scout's Training Survival Build: Roasting Spit Fly Swatter Kill Kill: Gnats Roughing It Survival Cook: Bug meat on campfire Tuft Luck Survival Harvest: Dandelion Tuft Getting Grubby Kill Kill: Grubs Hydration Station Survival Craft: Canteen Sword and Board Craft Craft: Weevil Shield Perfect Timing Kill Combat: Perform 5 Perfect Blocks Acornucopia Craft Harvest: Acorn Shell Chest Nut Build Build: Storage Chest A Tough Nut to Crack Craft Craft: Acorn Plate What the Ants Ordered Craft Craft: Ant Bait Bio Break Kill Break an enemy's block by using a charged attack 3 times Soldier Slayer Kill Kill: Red Soldier Ants Artful Dodger Kill Dodge 3 times during combat Mixologist Craft Craft: Smoothies Ready, Aim... Kill Perform 3 charged bow shots on the enemy Orb Crusher Kill Kill: Orb Weaver Spiders Spin Me Round Build Build: Spinning Wheel Weave Your Weapon Craft Craft: Weaver Daggers Dash Dash Dot Kill Break the enemy's block 3 times with Dash Strikes Achilles' Heel Kill Land 3 hits on an enemy's weakpoint Bombs Away Kill Kill: Bombardier Beetles Stinky Business Kill Kill: Stinkbug Fruit by the Millimeter Craft Craft: Blueberry Leather Sizzling Knife Through Butter Kill Kill: Blue Butterfly Teenage Mutant Survival Activate 2 mutations TBD Build TBD TBD Build TBD TBD Build TBD TBD Kill TBD TBD Build TBD TBD Survival TBD TBD Build TBD TBD Build TBD TBD Kill TBD TBD Build TBD TBD Survival TBD TBD Survival TBD TBD Craft TBD TBD Kill TBD TBD Craft TBD TBD Survival TBD TBD Survival TBD

Ad

The challenges may seem complicated, but progressing through the story and completing all quests will also progress multiple tasks. Additionally, you’ll unlock the previously unknown challenges and acquire Raw Science for upgrading your Omni-Tool.

Here are some guides to get you started:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Singh Rathour Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.



Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.



When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs. Know More