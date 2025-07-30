All Ranger Challenges in Grounded 2 (that we've learned so far)
Grounded 2's early game introduces a variety of gameplay elements, including the Ranger Challenges. After making your way into the Communications Array, you’ll come across a Ranger Station. It’s a machine where you can access the challenges — tasks you can complete to earn Raw Science, which is the main currency for upgrading and purchasing crafting recipes.
The list is long, and not every challenge will be available to complete at the start of your journey.
Ranger Challenges and how to complete them in Grounded 2
On reaching the Ranger Station for the first time, the machine displayed 47 challenges, but, as mentioned, not everything will be available at once. As you progress through the game or complete various quests, more challenges will unlock at the station.
The only thing visible at the beginning will be the type of challenges they are, along with the categories:
Craft: Challenges under this category are related to gathering and crafting items.
Survival: Challenges under this category are related to crafting equipments.
Kill: Challenges under this category are related to combat.
Build: Challenges under this category are related to buildings.
Completing each challenge grants you Raw Science, making them a good way to earn some experience passively. The amount depends on the difficulty of the task.
Here are all the Ranger Challenges (so far):
Name
Category
Challenge
Clover Endeavor
Craft
Harvest: Clover Leaf
Clover and Out
Craft
Craft: Clover Hood
Lean on Me
Survival
Build: Lean-To
Scout's Training
Survival
Build: Roasting Spit
Fly Swatter
Kill
Kill: Gnats
Roughing It
Survival
Cook: Bug meat on campfire
Tuft Luck
Survival
Harvest: Dandelion Tuft
Getting Grubby
Kill
Kill: Grubs
Hydration Station
Survival
Craft: Canteen
Sword and Board
Craft
Craft: Weevil Shield
Perfect Timing
Kill
Combat: Perform 5 Perfect Blocks
Acornucopia
Craft
Harvest: Acorn Shell
Chest Nut
Build
Build: Storage Chest
A Tough Nut to Crack
Craft
Craft: Acorn Plate
What the Ants Ordered
Craft
Craft: Ant Bait
Bio Break
Kill
Break an enemy's block by using a charged attack 3 times
Soldier Slayer
Kill
Kill: Red Soldier Ants
Artful Dodger
Kill
Dodge 3 times during combat
Mixologist
Craft
Craft: Smoothies
Ready, Aim...
Kill
Perform 3 charged bow shots on the enemy
Orb Crusher
Kill
Kill: Orb Weaver Spiders
Spin Me Round
Build
Build: Spinning Wheel
Weave Your Weapon
Craft
Craft: Weaver Daggers
Dash Dash Dot
Kill
Break the enemy's block 3 times with Dash Strikes
Achilles' Heel
Kill
Land 3 hits on an enemy's weakpoint
Bombs Away
Kill
Kill: Bombardier Beetles
Stinky Business
Kill
Kill: Stinkbug
Fruit by the Millimeter
Craft
Craft: Blueberry Leather
Sizzling Knife Through Butter
Kill
Kill: Blue Butterfly
Teenage Mutant
Survival
Activate 2 mutations
TBD
Build
TBD
TBD
Build
TBD
TBD
Build
TBD
TBD
Kill
TBD
TBD
Build
TBD
TBD
Survival
TBD
TBD
Build
TBD
TBD
Build
TBD
TBD
Kill
TBD
TBD
Build
TBD
TBD
Survival
TBD
TBD
Survival
TBD
TBD
Craft
TBD
TBD
Kill
TBD
TBD
Craft
TBD
TBD
Survival
TBD
TBD
Survival
TBD
The challenges may seem complicated, but progressing through the story and completing all quests will also progress multiple tasks. Additionally, you’ll unlock the previously unknown challenges and acquire Raw Science for upgrading your Omni-Tool.
