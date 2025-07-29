Grounded 2: All platforms and prices

Grounded 2 launches in early access on July 29, 2025. While the core premise remains similar to the original game, players can expect a brand-new location and fresh threats. Given the popularity of the first installment, fans are eager to dive into the sequel. However, the title is not launching on all platforms immediately, so some players may have to wait a little longer for its arrival.

Want to make sure you’ll be able to play the Grounded sequel at launch? Here are all its release platforms and respective prices.

Grounded 2 all release platforms

Fight new bugs and insects in the Grounded sequel (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

Grounded 2 will be available on Windows PCs and Xbox Series X|S consoles. There will be no Xbox One version of the game since Microsoft appears to be closing the chapter on last-generation consoles.

On Windows, the Grounded sequel will be available on Steam and the Microsoft Store. Additionally, the title will be available on the Xbox Game Pass and Cloud.

While the first installment launched on the PlayStation in 2024, with Microsoft moving towards a multi-platform strategy, the sequel will not be available on the PS5 at launch.

Grounded 2 pricing for all platforms

Survive alone or with friends in the Grounded sequel (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

The Grounded sequel's Standard Edition will be available for $29.99 on Steam, Microsoft Store, and Xbox Series X/S, while the Founder’s Edition will cost $49.99.

The game will also be accessible through an Xbox Game Pass subscription. If you're playing on PC, the subscription costs $11.99 per month. Console players, however, will need an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, priced at $19.99. The Standard plan, which costs $14.99, does not include Day 1 access to the game.

Keep in mind that the Ultimate subscription covers both PC and console platforms. This means there's no need to purchase a separate PC plan.

